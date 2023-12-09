today's leftovers

Let’s start with Story Mode, though there’s also Quick Game (perhaps soon to be renamed?) that we’ll get to later. A tutorial guides you through the basic gameplay with the starting character Purse (of course): you have a limited space backpack you fill with items you can use in battles. Generally items cost some energy to play each turn, to do things like add block, attack an enemy, buff a weapon, and so on. And how you arrange items is not just to have what you want fit, but some items give bonuses to adjacent ones, or at a certain distance, or have different effects based on what is nearby, how many rows or columns there are, and so on. For example, a helmet gives you block each turn based on how many rows are beneath it. Battle rewards you with items and defeating enemies gives you experience, with level ups adding some spaces to your backpack, in places you choose rather than a set geometry.