today's leftovers
[Updated] DebugPoint ☛ 10 Lightweight GNU/Linux Distributions for your Old Hardware in 2024
We highlight a list of 10 lightweight GNU/Linux Distributions ideal for your older PC in 2024. We give you their features and what makes them perfect for reviving older hardware. We believe that you should not throw away any hardware, especially PC and its components. Ideally, well-designed software should always run on any hardware.
FSF
Debian Family
Dima Kogan ☛ Dima Kogan: roslanch and =LD_PRELOAD=
This is part 2 of our series entitled "ROS people don't know how to use computers". This is about ROS1. ROS2 is presumably broken in some completely different way, but I don't know.
GNOME Desktop/GTK
Felipe Borges: GNOME will have two Outreachy interns working on implementing end-to-end tests for GNOME OS using openQA
We are happy to announce that GNOME is sponsoring two Outreachy internship projects for the December 2023 to March 2024 Outreachy internship round where they will be working on implementing end-to-end tests for GNOME OS using openQA.
Games
Boiling Steam ☛ Backpack Hero Review: Inventory Juggling Was Never This Fun
Let’s start with Story Mode, though there’s also Quick Game (perhaps soon to be renamed?) that we’ll get to later. A tutorial guides you through the basic gameplay with the starting character Purse (of course): you have a limited space backpack you fill with items you can use in battles. Generally items cost some energy to play each turn, to do things like add block, attack an enemy, buff a weapon, and so on. And how you arrange items is not just to have what you want fit, but some items give bonuses to adjacent ones, or at a certain distance, or have different effects based on what is nearby, how many rows or columns there are, and so on. For example, a helmet gives you block each turn based on how many rows are beneath it. Battle rewards you with items and defeating enemies gives you experience, with level ups adding some spaces to your backpack, in places you choose rather than a set geometry.
Audiocasts/Shows
The BSD Now Podcast ☛ BSD Now 536: Pot-flavored Jails
OpenZFS Storage Best Practices and Use Cases, EuroBSDcon trip report, Disks from the Perspective of a File System, Creating Jails using flavours in pot, OpenIKED 7.3 released, OpenSMTPD 7.4.0p1 Released, FreeBSD can now boot in 25 milliseconds, and more
