Captain, status report: I’m down here in a jeffries tube, poking at V8’s garbage collector. However, despite working on other areas of the project recently, V8 is now so large that it’s necessary to ignore whole subsystems when working on any given task. But how I’m looking at the GC in anger: what is its deal? What does V8’s GC even look like these days?

The last public article on the structure of V8’s garbage collector was in 2019; fine enough, but dated. Now in the evening of 2023 I think it could be useful to revisit it and try to summarize the changes since then. At least, it would have been useful to me had someone else written this article.

To my mind, work on V8’s GC has had three main goals over the last 5 years: improving interactions between the managed heap and C++, improving security, and increasing concurrency. Let’s visit these in turn.

C++ and GC

Building on the 2018 integration of the Oilpan tracing garbage collector into the Blink web engine, there was some refactoring to move the implementation of Oilpan into V8 itself.