Holidays Almost Over (Slow News)

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Nov 26, 2023



THIS Web site continues to grow both in scale and traffic. Yesterday it served about 651,000 requests over HTTP/S and about 6,000 over Gemini. Looking at the pertinent popularity of pages, based on a fortnight's set of logs, it's at over 2,000 requests for an older page about Android, the Audacity release announcement, and between 1,000 and 2,000 for a number of other pages [1, 2, 3, 4].

The holiday in the US (or the long weekend) is almost over, so we expect news to pick up pace again some time around Tuesday morning. █