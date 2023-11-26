Holidays Almost Over (Slow News)
THIS Web site continues to grow both in scale and traffic. Yesterday it served about 651,000 requests over HTTP/S and about 6,000 over Gemini. Looking at the pertinent popularity of pages, based on a fortnight's set of logs, it's at over 2,000 requests for an older page about Android, the Audacity release announcement, and between 1,000 and 2,000 for a number of other pages [1, 2, 3, 4].
The holiday in the US (or the long weekend) is almost over, so we expect news to pick up pace again some time around Tuesday morning. █