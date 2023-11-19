Olimex Shows Off an Open-Hardware Linux-Based Autonomous Drone Swarm

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Nov 19, 2023



Lightweight fixed-wing drones, designed for mapping and more, are driven by onboard OLinuXino single-board computers.

Bulgarian open-hardware specialist Olimex has shown off an ongoing project, involving pan-European collaboration, to create an autonomous drone swarm powered by an Olimex single-board computer — complete with video of a successful flight test.

"This week, we tested a project that we have been working on for a while with an international EU team," Olimex founder Tsvetan Usunov says of his recent work. "Edge computing with drones made by C-Astral Slovenia, OLinuXino open source hardware with EU SOC [System-on-Chip] inside from Olimex Bulgaria, TSN [Time-Sensitive Networking] Linux support from Linutronix Germany, and edge computing algorithms implemented by Nexedi France."

