Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers

Chris Coyier ☛ Combined Messaging Apps
I tried out Beeper a few months back. The whole point is that it’s just one app that combines your inboxes from lots of other apps. For me, that would be: Messages, WhatsApp, Discord, Slack, Instagram, and a sprinkle of Singnal and Facebook Messager once in a while. I can’t remember the entire list of apps they support, but they are in the business of supporting as many as possible.
David Rosenthal ☛ NDSA Sustainability Excellence Award
2023 marks a significant date for the LOCKSS Program: It is the twenty-fifth anniversary of the friendly hikes in Joseph Grant State Park and Big Basin where Victoria Reich and Dr. David S.R.[sic] Rosenthal first conceived of LOCKSS, “lots of copies keeps stuff safe,” as a guiding principle for long-term access and preservation to digital library resources. It is also the twentieth anniversary of the transition of the LOCKSS project from beta testing in 2002 to full production release. In the words of the duo’s nominator, “Even if you don’t know David Rosenthal and Vicky Reich by name, you’ve almost certainly heard their rallying cry for digital preservation: Lots Of Copies Keep Stuff Safe. This ethos has informed digital preservation best practices since its introduction, and has shaped the design and implementation of the LOCKSS open-source software.”
Medevel ☛ Overleaf: A Free Self-Hosted Collaborative LaTeX Editor for Teams
Overleaf is an online collaborative writing and publishing platform that allows multiple users to work on LaTeX documents together in real time.
It provides an integrated development environment (IDE) specifically designed for creating and editing LaTeX documents, which are commonly used for typesetting scientific and mathematical publications.
Medevel ☛ 10 Open-source Free Java IDE for Developers, Coders, and Students
Java IDEs?
Java IDE stands for Integrated Development Environment for Java. It is a software application that provides comprehensive tools and features to facilitate Java programming and development. Some popular Java IDEs include Eclipse, IntelliJ IDEA, and NetBeans.
Medevel ☛ Mayan EDMS: Open-source DMS (Document Management System)
Mayan EDMS is a comprehensive and user-friendly electronic document management system that is available to organizations at no cost. It is built on an open-source platform, which means that users have the freedom to modify and customize the system according to their specific needs.