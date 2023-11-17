The Web and Free, Libre Software
-
[Older] Daniel Stenberg ☛ curl from start to end
What happens when you invoke curl. In a single picture. Yes it is simplified and I chose to show a HTTP/1.1 transfer.
-
Peteris Krumins ☛ What is a Virtual Browser?
TLDR: A demo speaks louder than a thousand words. You can open a virtual browser created by me and my team via browserling.com/browse. We run virtual browsers on our servers and stream just the browser window to you.
-
Chris Coyier ☛ Careful about Chrome 119 and beforeunload Event Listeners
I was working on a Pen recently when I accidentally clicked away… and the browser let me! Uhhhh, that’s not good — that’s lost work. We were using a handler like this to prevent this: [...]
-
PowerDNS ☛ FOSDEM 2024 DNS Developer Room Call for Participation
As with the previous events, we hope to host talks anywhere from hardcore protocol stuff, to practical sessions for programmers that are not directly involved with DNS but may have to deal with DNS in their day to day coding or system administrators responsible for DNS infrastructure.
-
Juha-Matti Santala ☛ What's in the name? The story behind my domain
Matthias Ott runs a newsletter Own Your Web and in its second issue he wrote about the domains that people have chosen for their personal blogs. And like so often happens in the great interconnected blogosphere, other people started writing their commentary. Michelle Barker of css-irl.info wrote about her domain and the decision process that lead into that. After that, fLaMEd of flamedfury.com joined the discussion writing about their blog and the domain. And now I am here, talking about mine.
-
Jeremy Keith ☛ Of Time And The Web
Now, obviously it’s not just about the word itself—I don’t get struck by feelings of awe anytime anyone says the word “was.” The context matters. Here’s the context…
-
Jay Little ☛ The Joy Of Being Alive
Let me be clear: I reread my old posts all the time when I want to better understand how I felt about something in the past at the time. These blog posts are just as much for my benefit as they are for anybody elses.