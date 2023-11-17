Events: libcurl, WordPress, and Capitole du Libre 2023
[Older] Daniel Stenberg ☛ mastering libcurl
On November 16 2023, I will do a multi-hour tutorial video on how to use libcurl. How to master it. As a follow-up to my previous video class called mastering the curl command line (at 13,000+ views right now). This event will run as a live-stream webinar combination.
WordPress ☛ State of the Word 2023 – Madrid, Spain
The countdown is on for this year's State of the Word! If you missed the initial announcement a few weeks ago, mark your calendars for December 11, 2023.
State of the Word is the annual keynote in which WordPress co-founder Matt Mullenweg celebrates the progress of the open source project and offers a glimpse into its future.
David Revoy ☛ Capitole du Libre 2023
I'll be at Capitole du Libre (Toulouse / France) all weekend as a regular visitor. I am not giving a talk or workshop this year: it was a personal decision to make room for others. But if you see me at someone else's conference, I'll be happy to sign your Pepper&Carrot books while we listen 😉.