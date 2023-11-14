Security Leftovers and Windows TCO
YLE ☛ Court orders Vastaamo suspect's continued detention
The trial into the suspected hacking of the psychotherapy centre's database involves over 22,000 victims, the highest number ever in a Finnish court case.
Announcing Istio 1.19.4
This release note describes what’s different between Istio 1.19.3 and 1.19.4.
Improved
iptableslocking. The new implementation uses
iptablesbuiltin lock waiting when needed, and disables locking entirely when not needed.
Added gated flag
ISTIO_ENABLE_IPV4_OUTBOUND_LISTENER_FOR_IPV6_CLUSTERSto manage an additional outbound listener for IPv6-only clusters to deal with IPv4 NAT outbound traffic.
Security Week ☛ Mr. Cooper Says Customer Data Compromised in Cyberattack
US mortgage giant Mr. Cooper announced that customer data was compromised in an October 31 cyberattack.
Security Week ☛ 2.2 Million Impacted by Data Breach at McLaren Health Care
McLaren Health Care is informing roughly 2.2 million individuals of a data breach impacting their personal information.
Tom's Hardware ☛ ChatGPT's New Code Interpreter Has Giant Security Hole, Allows Hackers to Steal Your Data
A new Abusive Monopolist Microsoft Chaffbot feature lets you upload files full of data or code, but it also makes them vulnerable to exfiltration.
SANS ☛ Noticing command and control channels by reviewing DNS protocols, (Mon, Nov 13th)
Malicious software pieces installed in computers call home. Some of them can be noticed because they perform DNS lookup and some of them initiates connection without DNS lookup. For this last option, this is abnormal and can be noticed by any Network Detection and Response (NDR) tool that reviews the network traffic by at least two weeks.
Windows TCO
IT Wire ☛ DP World resumes operations, nearly 5400 containers moved
Stevedore DP World Australia has resumed operations after a network attack brought operations to a halt on Friday, a statement from the company says.
Security Week ☛ Operations at Major Australian Ports Significantly Disrupted by Cyberattack
A cyberattack on Australian shipping giant DP World, which may have been a ransomware attack, has resulted in serious disruptions at major ports.
The Strategist ☛ Known unknowns: cyber insecurity troubles Australian lawmakers
Security Week ☛ Yellen Says Ransomware Attack on China’s Biggest Bank Minimally Disrupted Treasury Market Trades
A ransomware attack that forced China’s biggest bank to take some systems offline only minimally disrupted the U.S. Treasury market.
Security Week ☛ Dragos Says No Evidence of Breach After Ransomware Gang Claims Hack via Third Party
Dragos finds no evidence of a data breach after the BlackCat ransomware group claimed to have hacked the security firm via a third party.
Security Week ☛ Ransomware Group RansomedVC Closes Shop
The ransomware and data extortion group RansomedVC announced plans to shut down the project and sell parts of its infrastructure.
