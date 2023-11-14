Foliate Linux eBook App Ported to GTK4, Adds New Features
The app has been “rewritten from scratch with the latest platform libraries, GTK4 and Adwaita, with refreshed interface and improved performance,” says the developer.
As well as being ported to GTK4, Foliate 3.0 also now uses its own library for parsing and rendering ePubs, no longer relying on Epub.js or KindleUnpack. This has the benefit of “greatly reducing startup time and memory usage” since entire files are no longer loaded into memory, in full.
While the adage goes that one should never judge a book by its cover, with Foliate 3.0’s various visual enhancements (courtesy of libadwaita), its hard not to!