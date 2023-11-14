Software: Sparky Backlight, Twenty Twenty-Four (WordPress), and More
Sparky GNU/Linux ☛ Sparky Backlight 0.2
Sparky Backlight has been upgraded up to v0.2.0. What is Sparky Backlight? Sparky Backlight is a small tool which lets you change the desktop brightness via the panel’s tray icon. The tool is targeted to small window managers such as JWM or Openbox, but can be used on any desktop.
WordPress ☛ WordPress Introducing Twenty Twenty-Four
Meet Twenty Twenty-Four, the most versatile default theme yet—bundled with WordPress 6.4 and ready to make it uniquely yours.
Medevel ☛ Copy and Paste Made Easy: Introducing MultiCopyPaste - Your Ultimate Text Organizer!
MultiCopyPaste is a free app that allows you to store and organize your text data for easy copy and paste. With just one click, you can access your saved text data and organize it in different tabs.
Medevel ☛ Makagiga: The Ultimate Free Open-Source Toolset for Supercharged Productivity!
Makagiga is an open-source software project that provides a variety of tools and utilities for personal productivity. It offers features such as a notepad, task manager, RSS feed reader, and more, all designed to help users stay organized and efficient.
Medevel ☛ Dolphie is a Free Open-source MySQL Monitor
Dolphie is an incredibly powerful and user-friendly terminal tool that provides a multitude of features for monitoring MySQL in real-time. With its intuitive interface and comprehensive functionality, Dolphie allows users to effortlessly monitor and analyze their MySQL databases with ease.