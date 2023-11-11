Windows TCO Stories

Ransomware attacks, a growing threat across various sectors in recent years, encrypt an organisation's systems, demanding ransom payments for their release. ICBC Financial Services reassured stakeholders that it was actively investigating the incident and making progress in its recovery efforts. Notably, the bank reported successfully clearing Treasury trades executed on the previous day and repurchase agreements (repo) financing trades conducted on the day of the attack.

Scott Skrym, Executive Vice President for Fixed Income and Repo at broker-dealer Curvature Securities, provided a reassuring perspective, noting that "in general, the event had a limited impact on the market".