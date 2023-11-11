Windows TCO Stories
-
After trying to woo more users, ChatGPT attracted cyber attacks instead
Days after ChatGPT creator OpenAI made efforts to pull in more users at its first-ever developer conference, its platform has faced prolonged service throttling. Now ChatGPT has been intermittently down for two days and counting.
-
DDoS-like attack brought down OpenAI this week, not just its purported popularity
The outage hit the lab two days after it launched its first-ever developer conference, and debuted its latest large language model, GPT-4 Turbo, which has been trained on information scraped from the internet up until April 2023. The system can handle up to 128,000 tokens at a time, an amount equivalent to about 300 pages of text, four times more than its predecessor GPT-4 system.
-
Ransomware Attack on World's Largest Bank Disrupts US Treasury Market
Ransomware attacks, a growing threat across various sectors in recent years, encrypt an organisation's systems, demanding ransom payments for their release. ICBC Financial Services reassured stakeholders that it was actively investigating the incident and making progress in its recovery efforts. Notably, the bank reported successfully clearing Treasury trades executed on the previous day and repurchase agreements (repo) financing trades conducted on the day of the attack.
Scott Skrym, Executive Vice President for Fixed Income and Repo at broker-dealer Curvature Securities, provided a reassuring perspective, noting that "in general, the event had a limited impact on the market".
-
China's top bank ICBC hit by ransomware, derailing global trades
The incident has disrupted US Treasury markets, according to the Financial Times, which first reported the story. The US Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association (SIFMA) reportedly told its members that the incident could prevent the settling of trades on behalf of other market players.