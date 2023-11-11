Open Hardware/Modding/Hacking Links
-
Linux Gizmos ☛ 3.5” Single Board Computer with 4x Simultaneous Display Interfaces
ICP Germany has recently unveiled its latest 3.5″ embedded board designed to meet the requirements of various industries, from IoT to smart display systems.
-
Arduino ☛ This all-in-dashboard uses the Arduino GIGA Display Shield to control appliances
In a previous video about controlling household appliances and lighting fixtures from the Arduino Cloud, Sachin Soni of the techiesms YouTube channel designed a custom PCB that allows an Arduino Nano ESP32 to toggle a series of relays.
-
Hackaday ☛ Hackaday Podcast 243: Supercon, Super Printing, And Super Gyros