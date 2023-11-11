KDE Gear 23.08.3 is here about a month after KDE Gear 23.08.2 and includes more fixes for crashes, bugs, and other issues reported by users or discovered by the KDE devs during this time.

Coming more than eight months after FFmpeg 6.0 “Von Neumann”, the FFmpeg 6.1 release is dubbed “Heaviside” and introduces multi-threaded Vulkan-powered hardware accelerated decoding supporting H264, HEVC, and AV1 codecs, as well as a VAAPI (Video Acceleration API) AV1 encoder.

TUXEDO Pulse 14 is one of TUXEDO Computers’ lightest Linux powerhouse laptops and the Gen3 model is powered by the 4nm AMD Ryzen 7 7840HS processors with 8 cores, 16 threads, 24 MB cache (L2+L3), 54 W TDP, and up to 5.1 GHz clock speed, as well as an AMD Radeon 780M integrated GPU with 12 cores and up to 2.7 GHz clock speed.

EasyOS Kirkstone-series version 5.6.1 released

https://distro.ibiblio.org/easyos/amd64/releases/kirkstone/2023/5.6.1/release-notes.htm



https://distro.ibiblio.org/easyos/amd64/releases/kirkstone/2023/5.6.1/



We were discussing Firefox versus Chromium on the forum:



...and Firefox won.



So Easy 5.6.1 has been released with Firefox builtin. I updated from 5.6 on my Lenovo PC, am using it now, and have made a most unfortunate discovery.



The Firefox window flickers periodically. If I am entering text in a text-entry box, such as posting to the forum, the flicker causes the text-entry box to lose focus, and as I continue typing, the characters no longer go into the text-entry box. Where they go I don't know.



This is a showstopper!!!!



