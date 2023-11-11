EasyOS Kirkstone-series version 5.6.1 released
See announcement:
https://distro.ibiblio.org/easyos/amd64/releases/kirkstone/2023/5.6.1/release-notes.htm
https://distro.ibiblio.org/easyos/amd64/releases/kirkstone/2023/5.6.1/
We were discussing Firefox versus Chromium on the forum:
...and Firefox won.
So Easy 5.6.1 has been released with Firefox builtin. I updated from 5.6 on my Lenovo PC, am using it now, and have made a most unfortunate discovery.
The Firefox window flickers periodically. If I am entering text in a text-entry box, such as posting to the forum, the flicker causes the text-entry box to lose focus, and as I continue typing, the characters no longer go into the text-entry box. Where they go I don't know.
This is a showstopper!!!!