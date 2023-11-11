Other Sites
TUXEDO Pulse 14 is one of TUXEDO Computers’ lightest Linux powerhouse laptops and the Gen3 model is powered by the 4nm AMD Ryzen 7 7840HS processors with 8 cores, 16 threads, 24 MB cache (L2+L3), 54 W TDP, and up to 5.1 GHz clock speed, as well as an AMD Radeon 780M integrated GPU with 12 cores and up to 2.7 GHz clock speed.
Coming more than eight months after FFmpeg 6.0 “Von Neumann”, the FFmpeg 6.1 release is dubbed “Heaviside” and introduces multi-threaded Vulkan-powered hardware accelerated decoding supporting H264, HEVC, and AV1 codecs, as well as a VAAPI (Video Acceleration API) AV1 encoder.
KDE Gear 23.08.3 is here about a month after KDE Gear 23.08.2 and includes more fixes for crashes, bugs, and other issues reported by users or discovered by the KDE devs during this time.
New document submitted in SFLC vs SFC case
IRC logs for Thursday, November 09, 2023
Expect more on that in the near and distant future
IRC logs for Friday, November 10, 2023
There's still a lot going on in the Free software world, the problem is that there's so little reporting about it
Way to distract from the Microsoft breaches (Microsoft cannot even secure its own systems)
Links for the day
- New Documentary Film “eBPF: Unlocking the Kernel”
- Out Friday
- LLVM, VLC updates in Tumbleweed
- During Hack Week this weeek, openSUSE’s rolling release Tumbleweed still manages to send out four snapshots
- GNOME Receives €1M Investment from Sovereign Tech Fund
- Heard of the Sovereign Tech Fund? I hadn’t, but the GNOME project has bagged itself a whopping €1 million investment from them
- This week in KDE: Wayland by default, de-framed Breeze, HDR games, rectangle screen recording
- Yep you read that right, we’ve decided to throw the lever and go Wayland by default
- Steam Deck OLED: Valve’s Latest Innovation
- Valve announced its latest innovation in portable gaming, Steam Deck OLED, with a high dynamic range screen and a longer-lasting battery
- Scarlett Gately Moore's KDE Report and Akseli Lahtinen Fulltime KDE
- Learn About the Best Features of Kali Linux
- Learn what the key best features and tools about Kali Linux and why it is so popular in the information security industry.
- Fedora and Red Hat Kernel 6.6, Fedora GNU/Linux 39 Release Party, and BuzzwordsFedora and Red Hat Kernel 6.6, Fedora GNU/Linux 39 Release Party, and Buzzwords
- FreeBSD Status Report Third Quarter 2023
- Here is the third 2023 status report, with 32 entries.
- WINE 8.20 and Nancy Drew in ScummVM
- Android Leftovers
- Amazon is rumored to be planning to ditch Android on its Fire devices
- TUXEDO Pulse 14 Gen3 Linux Laptop Unveiled with AMD Ryzen 7 7840HS CPU
- Two years after its first appearance, the TUXEDO Pulse 14 ultra-light AMD-powered Linux laptop is now in the 3rd generation (Gen3) with a more recent AMD Ryzen 7 processor and updated internals.
- FFmpeg 6.1 “Heaviside” Released with VAAPI AV1 Encoder, HW Vulkan Decoding
- FFmpeg 6.1 open-source multimedia framework has been released today as a major update that brings new features, new decoders, new filters, and many other changes.
- Games: Whisker Squadron: Survivor, Steam Deck, SteamVR, and More
- Open Hardware: Arduino, Raspberry Pi 5, and Librem 5
- LXDE vs XFCE: Which Is the Better Lightweight Desktop Environment
- In the hunt for lighter Desktop Environments for your Linux system, it’s easy to become overwhelmed by the number of choices available to you
- Best Free and Open Source Alternatives to Google News
- We recommend the best free and open source alternatives that let you create your own news aggregator service
- Security: 7 useful hardware pen testing tools and LF (NSA/GAFAM) puff pieces
- Red Hat and RHEL Puff Pieces
- The Best Apps to Manage Flatpak Permissions, Remotes, and Data
- Discover the Flatpak utilities that can make your package management life an easy one.
- today's howtos
- Security Leftovers
- A Perl-Based Static Site and Gemini Capsule Generator: The Story of tuxmachines.org and techrights.org
- Software Freedom Conservancy (SFC) Plays With Fire to Appease Large Corporations and Burn the People Behind the GPL/Copyleft
- KDE Gear 23.08.3 Arrives with More Fixes for Your Favorite KDE Apps
- KDE Gear 23.08.3 software suite is now available with more fixes and other changes for various KDE applications and respective libraries.
- Devices/Embedded: Raspberry Pi OS and More
- Canonical/Ubuntu News
- Kernel, Mesa Release Candidate, and Gaming Performance
- today's leftovers
- Events: FOSS, Fedora, and Linux
- Android Leftovers
- Delete them right now – list of extremely dangerous ‘malicious’ Android apps with hundreds of millions of downloads
- Programming Leftovers
- Apple, Microsoft, and Security Holes
- Software: chrpath release 0.17, MongoDB GUIs, and CapyPDF
- today's howtos
- Oxwall – social networking software platform
- Oxwall is a free open source software package PHP/MySQL social networking software platform for building social networks, family sites and collaboration systems
- PostgreSQL 16.1, 15.5, 14.10, 13.13, 12.17, and 11.22 Released!
- Videos/Audiocasts/Shows: Linux Out Loud, LINUX Unplugged, Document Foundation/LibreOffice Conference 2023 in Bucharest
- Security Leftovers
- Audacity 3.4 Released with Music Workflows, New Exporter, and More
- Audacity 3.4 open-source, free, and cross-platform audio editor software has been released today as a major update that introduces several new features and many improvements.
- today's howtos
- GIMP 2.10.36 Released with Support for ASE & ACB Palettes, New Gradient, and More
- GIMP 2.10.36 open-source, free, and cross-platform image editing software has been officially released today as a new maintenance update to the GIMP 2.10 series.
- PSA: For Xorg GNOME sessions, use the xf86-input-wacom driver for your tablets
- TLDR: see the title of this blog post, it's really that trivial
- Android Leftovers
- Your wait for Android phones with satellite connectivity just got longer
- Today in Techrights
- Amazon Making its Own Linux-Based OS to Replace Android
- Amazon is reportedly working on its own Linux-based OS to replace Android on its Fire TVs, smart displays, and other non-tablet devices
- Open Hardware and Mobile Systems
- Free, Libre, and Open Source Software and Programming
- Security Leftovers
- Ubuntu Touch OTA-3 released with support for over two dozen devices (including the PinePhone and PinePhone Pro)
- Ubuntu Touch is a mobile Linux distribution designed to run on smartphones and tablets
- Games: Beyond Sunset, Humble Bundle, and More
- today's howtos
- Proposed European Electronic ID Law Raises Concerns
- The harmonisation of standards for electronic identification across the EU should normally be soporific enough to send even the most Club-Mate-hyped hacker straight to sleep
- Fedora Linux 39 Is Now Available for Download, Powered by Linux Kernel 6.5
- After several delays, the Fedora Project released today Fedora Linux 39 as the latest stable version of this Red Hat-sponsored GNU/Linux distribution for the masses.
- Software Freedom Conservancy: Not as Harmless as It May Seem
- First impressions are deceiving and rhetoric can be intentionally misleading ("ethics" posturing for a greedy operation)
- This Site Supports Mozilla Firefox, But Does Not Endorse It
- Today in Techrights
- We Need A Revolution - Fairphone
- Miquel Ballester dissects the role of tech companies in perpetuating a cycle of disposable electronics and Black Friday consumerism
- Release of Red Hat Enterprise Linux 9.3
- Security Leftovers
- Ubuntu Core Snapdeck
- Ubuntu Core Desktop is an immutable, secure and modular desktop operating system. It’s (apparently) coming to a desktop near you next year
- Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers
- Reliving The Authentic 90s Linux Experience
- Complete with a 90s-era Pentium machine enclosed in a beige case, this is really the full 90s experience
- Ubuntu Touch OTA-3 Out Now with OTA Support for PinePhone and PineTab Devices
- The UBports Foundation announced today the release and general availability of Ubuntu Touch 20.04 OTA-3 as the latest stable version of this Ubuntu-based privacy and freedom-respecting mobile operating system for smartphones and tablets.
- Android Leftovers
- Google Pixel Watch 2 vs. Apple Watch 9: Do you prefer Android or iOS
- PGConf.dev 2024 - Call for Speakers and Sponsors
- May 28 - 31, 2024, Vancouver, CA
- FEX 2311 Tagged!
- A fast linux usermode x86 and x86-64 emulator
- Open Hardware and Linux Devices, Including Arduino, Raspberry Pi, and a 192-Core RISC-V CPU
- 7 new stories/projects
- Security Leftovers
- Programming Leftovers
- IBM/Red Hat: Fedora Appreciation Week, OpenShift, and Sponsored (Fake) 'Articles' Aplenty
- LibreOffice: Month of LibreOffice, It's FOSS, and FOSS Weekly
- Proprietary Traps and Microsoft
- Linux Foundation and Openwashing
- today's howtos
- KDE Gear 23.08.3
- elementary OS 8 to Ship with Wayland by Default, Based on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS
- The year of the Wayland desktop is almost here and elementary OS is the last distribution to announce plans for switching to Wayland by default with its next major release, elementary OS 8.
- Review: System76 Lemur Pro Laptop
- The System76 Lemur Pro is light, thin, repairable, and upgradeable. It's the best Linux laptop we've tested
- Plasma 6’s Icon Set: A Sneak Peek into What’s Coming
- Catch an early look at the upcoming Plasma 6’s icons – they’re shaping up but not yet in their final form
- Plasma 6.0 Alpha – What this means
- The alpha release primarily focuses on preparing our software for a future release
- System Cleaner BleachBit Sees First Release in 2 Years
- BleachBit, the popular free system cleaner, has just released a major update — its first since 2021
- Jack Wallen Compares Rocky Linux and AlmaLinux, Red Hat Continues Paying SiliconANGLE for SPAM and Placements/Puff Pieces
- Android Leftovers
- More Kia and Hyundai cars start getting wireless CarPlay and Android Auto (but there's a catch)
- Libre Computer AML-A311D-CC “Alta” SBC features Amlogic A311D AI processor
- The Amlogic A311D was launched in 2019 and first found in the Khadas VIM3 SBC that we reviewed in both Android and Linux
- Kernel: Rust Difficulties, Spinlocks, and String Handling
- Security, Windows TCO, and Digital Restrictions/Lock-down
- Linux 6.6
- New Horizons for EL: OpenELA Publishes Package Sources
- Bright future for Enterprise Linux with OpenELA’s RHEL-compatible sources for packages now available. More is on the way
- Automatic NVIDIA SFS updating
- An NVIDIA SFS is compiled for a particular kernel version
- KDE Plasma 6 Alpha "megarelease" is Out for Testing
- An early KDE Plasma 6 Alpha version is now available to download and test.
- Open Hardware and Linux Devices
- Programming Leftovers
- BSD and GNU/Linux Leftovers
- Google's Shameless Spin About Core Web Vitals
- Latest in Browserling
- IBM's Red Bait: The Latest Puff Pieces/Press Releases
- Canonical/Ubuntu Leftovers
- Windows TCO
- today's howtos
- Games: Steam Deck, Humble Choice, and More
- Mozilla on Buzzwords and Shopping
