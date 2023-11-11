Scarlett Gately Moore's KDE Report and Akseli Lahtinen Fulltime KDE
-
Scarlett Gately Moore: KDE: Krita 5.2.1 Snap! KDE Gear 23.08.3 Snaps and KDE neon release
Today https://kde.org/announcements/gear/23.08.3/ !
I have finished all the snaps and have released to stable channel, if the snap you are looking for hasn’t arrived yet, there is an MR open and it will be soon!
I have finished all the applications in KDE neon and they are available in Unstable and I am snapshotting User edition and they will be available shortly.
Krita 5.2.1 Snap is complete and released to stable channel!
I fixed some issues with a few of our –classic snaps, namely in Wayland sessions by bundling some missing wayland Qt libs. They should no longer go BOOM upon launch.
KF6 SDK snap is complete. Next freetime I will work on runtime and launcher.
Down to the last part on the akonadi snap build so PIM snaps are coming soon.
-
First week of fulltime KDE
Seems getting laid off was pretty good for me after all. Funny how things go sometimes.
A company that works on KDE stuff (and other Linuxy things), interviewed me for a fun job: "Wanna help us work on KDE Plasma?"
You bet I said YES!