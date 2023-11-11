Security Leftovers
Security Week ☛ France, UK Seek Greater Regulation of Commercial Spyware
France and the UK are calling for greater regulation of commercial surveillance software in the wake of recent Pegasus and Predator spyware scandals.>
Tom's Hardware ☛ Google Surfaces Malware-Laden Fake CPU-Z Installer in Search Results
A new advertising campaign was found to be running websites with altered CPU-Z applications that contained a trojan.
Security Week ☛ In Other News: EU Government Surveillance, Rewards for Iranian Hackers, Evolution of Chinese Spying
Noteworthy stories that might have slipped under the radar: EU regulation enables government surveillance, US offering rewards for Iranian hackers, evolution of Chinese spying.
Silicon Angle ☛ New spam exploit vector abuses Surveillance Giant Google Forms’ quizzes
Yet another way for spammers to worm their way into systems was uncovered Thursday by the researchers at Cisco Systems Inc.’ Talos Intelligence blog.