Kernel, Mesa Release Candidate, and Gaming Performance
Barry Kauler ☛ Fixed waiting for kernel video drivers to load
Have implemented various fixes, including this. See commit: [...]
Free Desktop ☛ mesa 23.3.0-rc3
Hello everyone,
I'm happy to announce the next release candidate, 23.3.0-rc3.
As always, if you find any issues please report them here: https://gitlab.freedesktop.org/mesa/mesa/-/issues/new
Any issue that should block the release of 23.3.0 final, thus adding more 23.3.0-rc* release candidates, must be added to this milestone: https://gitlab.freedesktop.org/mesa/mesa/-/milestones/44
The next release candidate is expected in one week, on November 15th.
Cheers, Eric
Tom's Hardware ☛ RX 6800 XT is Faster Than RX 7800 XT in GNU/Linux Gaming
The Radeon RX 6800 XT reigns supreme in Phoronix's evaluation of the best graphics card for 1080p gaming in GNU/Linux.