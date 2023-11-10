today's leftovers
Fedora Project ☛ Fedora Community Blog: CPE Update Q3 2023
This is a summary of the work done on initiatives by the Community Platorm Engineering (CPE) Team in Red Hat. Every quarter, the CPE team works together with CentOS Project and Fedora Project community leaders and representatives to choose projects that will be being worked upon in that quarter. The CPE team is then split into multiple smaller sub-teams that will work on the chosen initiatives + day-to-day work that needs to be done. Some of the sub-teams are dedicated to the continuous efforts in the team whilst some are created only for the initiative purposes.
MWL ☛ 20: The More Obscure Additional Protocols of the Geneva Convention
Trying to get this dang book done, so pushing forward. If I receive another email from a particular recruiting firm offering me the magnificent opportunity of a position as an entry level help desk flunky I will violate several state laws, many national ones [...]
BSD
The BSD Now Podcast ☛ BSD Now 532: 2^18 dollars sponsorship
