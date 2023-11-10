Canonical/Ubuntu News
Ubuntu ☛ Ubuntu Blog: Canonical Kubernetes enhances AI/ML development capabilities with NVIDIA integrations
In recent years, Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) have surged in importance. This rise can be attributed to a massive influx of data, enhanced computational capabilities, and significant advancements in algorithms.
Ubuntu ☛ Ubuntu Blog: Turbocharge your API and microservice delivery on MicroK8s with Microcks
In the fast-paced world of software development, the ability to deliver and iterate quickly on Hey Hi (AI) and microservices is essential. Traditional testing methods can be time-consuming and often slow down development cycles. That is where API and service mocking tools like Microcks can come to the rescue.
ZDNet ☛ Ubuntu Core GNU/Linux Developer Preview is ready for testing
Spun off from Canonical's Internet of Things Linux, the immutable Ubuntu Core Desktop is moving closer to reality.