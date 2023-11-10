Devices/Embedded: Raspberry Pi OS and More
Simon Ser ☛ Simon Ser: Compiling the mainline kernel on a Raspberry Pi running under Arch GNU/Linux ARM
I’ve recently worked on a patch for the vc4 display driver used on the Raspberry Pi 4. To test this patch, I needed to compile the kernel and install it, something I know how to do on x86 but not on Raspberry Pi. Because I’m pretty stubborn I’ve also insisted on making my life harder:
- I installed Arch GNU/Linux ARM as the base system, instead of Raspberry Pi OS or Raspbian.
Linux Gizmos ☛ Sipeed previews M4N-Dock AI-Box
The M4N-Dock, introduced by Sipeed, is a high-performing device that incorporates the Aixin Yuanzhi’s third-generation smart vision AX650N chip. This chip enables the device with significant Hey Hi (AI) computing capabilities, boasting up to 43.2 TOPS at INT4 or 10.8 TOPS at INT8, enabling it to run current large-scale models.
CNX Software ☛ Firefly ROC-RK3588-RT Rockchip RK3588(J) SBC comes with three 2.5Gbps/gigabit Ethernet ports
Firefly ROC-RK3588-RT is a Rockchip RK3588(J) SBC suitable for networking applications such as routers and firewalls thanks to one 2.5GbE port and two gigabit Ethernet ports and available in both commercial and industrial temperature grades. But the board is likely to be used for more complex workloads since it also comes with three video output interfaces (2x HDMI and USB-C DisplayPort), M.2 sockets for a SATA or NVMe SSD, a WiFi 6/Bluetooth 5.2 module, a 6 TOPS NPU embedded in the Rockchip processor, and a (non-standard) expansion connector with PCIe Gen 3 and other interfaces.