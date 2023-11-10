KDE Gear 23.08.3 Arrives with More Fixes for Your Favorite KDE Apps
KDE Gear 23.08.3 is here about a month after KDE Gear 23.08.2 and includes more fixes for crashes, bugs, and other issues reported by users or discovered by the KDE devs during this time.
Noteworthy changes in this update include compatibility with shared-mime-info 2.3 or later for the Ark archive manager, a fix for a crash in the Kate text editor that occurred when dropping a file into the app’s project panel, and an updated Akonadi framework that no longer stores very large MySQL logs from previous sessions.