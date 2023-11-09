Windows TCO
Security Week ☛ DHS Launches New Critical Infrastructure Security and Resilience Campaign
The list of recommended practices includes identifying critical assets and systems and understanding their dependencies, assessing risks, developing strategic risk management plans, and exercising incident response and recovery plans and continuously improving them.
As part of the cybersecurity aspect of Shields Ready, CISA is offering many resources, including newly released guidance to help emergency managers plan for and respond to cyber incidents.
Data Breaches ☛ Southwestern Ontario hospitals will rebuild network from scratch amid fallout from cyberattack; more data leaked
The data were sensitive and confidential info of named patients with their demographic info as well as health-related and account-related info. Many of the entries go back to service dates years ago, but they also included some current records. The records include dozens of fields including what service treated the patient (e.g., surgery, psychiatry) and when patients did not want any info given out about them to family or anyone. That ship has now sailed for them.
CBC ☛ Southwestern Ontario hospitals will rebuild network from scratch amid fallout from cyberattack
The hospitals also say they have not paid any ransom demanded by the attackers. Earlier this week they released a list of specific information affected by the [breach], including information about 5.6 million patient visits at Bluewater Health and the social insurance numbers of more than 1,400 employees at Chatham-Kent Health Alliance.
TransForm has previously said international law enforcement agencies, including Interpol and the FBI, are involved in the criminal investigation. Experts are also working to determine the specific people whose data may have been taken in the attack, and that process is expected to take "a number of months."