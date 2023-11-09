Windows TCO

The hospitals also say they have not paid any ransom demanded by the attackers. Earlier this week they released a list of specific information affected by the [breach], including information about 5.6 million patient visits at Bluewater Health and the social insurance numbers of more than 1,400 employees at Chatham-Kent Health Alliance.

TransForm has previously said international law enforcement agencies, including Interpol and the FBI, are involved in the criminal investigation. Experts are also working to determine the specific people whose data may have been taken in the attack, and that process is expected to take "a number of months."