Canonical/Ubuntu Leftovers

Canonical ☛ Canonical joins Open Networking Foundation
Canonical is proud to announce that it is now a member of the Open Networking Foundation (ONF). This highlights our dedication to open source in mobile telecommunications and our continuous commitment to bringing cutting-edge solutions to the sector.
Working with the new Mir “graphics platform” APIs
I wrote recently about reworking Mir “graphics platform” APIs 2. Since then we’ve been fixing the various cases that didn’t work and have now removed the “feature flag” that disabled them by default.
We have a few issues (mostly naming things better) to resolve, but we have features ready for release later this month.
[...]
We have incorporated a new “virtual display” platform that allows Mir to render a “display” without a physical output. One possible use for this is sharing the virtual display to a tablet. In the first iteration of this feature the virtual outputs are configured when Mir starts, but we plan to remove that restriction in the near future.
Another scenario for using the virtual display platform that works right now is to run a Mir based server in a virtual machine that lacks any graphics support. You might wonder why that would be useful, it can provide a simple test environment.
Alan Pope ☛ Alan Pope: Ubuntu Summit 2023 was a success
Last week, I wrote about my somewhat last-minute plans to attend the 2023 Ubuntu Summit in Riga, Latvia. The event is now over, and I’m back home collating my thoughts about the weekend.
The tl;dr: It was a great, well-organised and run event with interesting speakers.
Here’s my “trip report”.
Ubuntu Pit ☛ Intel’s TDX Tech Preview Now available on Ubuntu 23.10
In a world where cyber threats are constantly evolving, businesses and organizations are constantly searching for new ways to protect themselves and their sensitive data from malicious attacks.