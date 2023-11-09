today's howtos
-
RoseHosting ☛ How to Install Snipe-IT on Ubuntu 22.04
Snipe-IT is an open-source IT asset management tool built on Laravel. With their web-based friendly interface, it enables its users to track their hardware and software assets. In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Snipe-IT on Ubuntu 22.04.
-
OSTechNix ☛ Configuring Network Bonding In Linux For High Availability
Network bonding in Linux is a technique that allows you to combine multiple network interfaces (NICs) into a single logical interface for improved redundancy and performance. In this comprehensive guide, we'll explore the concept of network bonding, its benefits, different bonding modes, and network bonding configuration in Linux.
-
It's FOSS ☛ Rename Files and Directories in GNU/Linux Command Line
In this basic command line tutorial, learn the various ways of renaming the files and directories in the GNU/Linux terminal.
-
Install Win11 as KVM on Fedora 39 Server
-
HowTo Forge ☛ How to Install Hugo Site Generator with Nginx on Rocky Linux 9
A static site is built with pages of static content or plain HTML, JavaScript, or CSS code. The content is not dynamically generated and does not involve any database or server-side processing. Such sites are incredibly fast and immune to exploits that depend on dynamic code or SQL.
-
Pi My Life Up ☛ How to use nslookup on Ubuntu
This tool can be very useful for debugging issues that you might be having connecting to a website. Using this you can easily see the IP address your DNS server is handing you for a given website. You can even use this tool to see if other DNS servers are giving out a different IP address.
-
Cloud Four Inc ☛ Surprising Facts About New CSS Selectors
I went down a bit of a rabbit-hole recently learning about CSS Nesting, specifically regarding the new & selector. I heard that it behaves like the :is() selector, and in the course of researching, I learned a lot about how these new selectors work.
The first thing to know is that is() and its siblings :not(), :has(), and :where() are a newFootnote 1 type of selector called functional pseudo-classes. We’ve had simple pseudo-classes like :hover for a long time, but the ability to pass a selector list as a parameter is what distinguishes these four into a new category.
Here’s a quick review of the new selectors we’ll be discussing today, and then we’ll dive into the surprising things I learned: [...]
-
IT Tavern ☛ Getting started with rclone - Data transmission
Rclone is an open-source cross-platform data synchronization application focusing on cloud services. It can act as the CLI for your cloud storage. Rclone provides a broad set of features, from simple data transfer to mounting your cloud storage. It provides so many features that I will work on more posts and concentrate on the initial setup and data transfer in this post.
I wish I had looked into rclone earlier.
I will use Linux as a reference system in this post.
-
TecMint ☛ Kali Linux 2023.3 – Fresh Installation Guide
Kali Linux is arguably one of the best out-of-the-box Linux distributions available for security testing. While many of the tools in Kali can be installed in most Linux distributions, the Offensive Security team developing Kali has put countless hours into perfecting their ready-to-boot security distribution.
Kali Linux is a secure Debian-based Linux distribution that comes pre-loaded with hundreds of well-known security tools and has gained quite a name for itself.
-
Ubuntubuzz ☛ How To Pause and Resume OBS Studio Recording with Shortcut Keys
This tutorial will help you configure OBS Studio to pause and resume recording with shortcut keys. This will improve your recording session quality greatly by not recording unnecessary parts. We intend this tutorial for teachers especially those who work like us teaching in online classes. We hope this helps a lot for you. Now let's try it out!