I went down a bit of a rabbit-hole recently learning about CSS Nesting, specifically regarding the new & selector. I heard that it behaves like the :is() selector, and in the course of researching, I learned a lot about how these new selectors work.

The first thing to know is that is() and its siblings :not(), :has(), and :where() are a newFootnote 1 type of selector called functional pseudo-classes. We’ve had simple pseudo-classes like :hover for a long time, but the ability to pass a selector list as a parameter is what distinguishes these four into a new category.

Here’s a quick review of the new selectors we’ll be discussing today, and then we’ll dive into the surprising things I learned: [...]