Google's Shameless Spin About Core Web Vitals
-
Google ☛ How Core Web Vitals saved users 10,000 years of waiting for web pages to load [Ed: How much does Google bloat and DRM waste and damage the planet though?]
Today’s The Fast and the Curious post explores how Core Web Vitals saved Chrome users more than 10,000 Years of waiting for web pages to load in 2023 (across Chrome desktop and Android) by quantifying the experience of sites and identifying opportunities to make improvements.
-
Tedium ☛ Jell-O In A Sack
Google claims that its Core Web Vitals initiative has saved users 10,000 years of collective waiting time. The problem is, they sloughed those costs and headaches onto developers.