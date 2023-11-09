Games: Steam Deck, Humble Choice, and More
Ubuntu Pit ☛ Steam Deck Beta Client and Preview Update
Valve, the company behind the popular gaming platform Steam, has just released a new beta and preview update for the highly anticipated Steam Deck.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Humble Choice for November has Prodeus, Hardspace: Shipbreaker, Friends vs Friends
A pretty nice month for those of you subscribing to Humble Choice, with November's bundle out now and here's a run over the Steam Deck and desktop Linux compatibility.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Night in the Woods follow-up Revenant Hill cancelled due to developer health issues
Sad news for anyone excited for Revenant Hill, which would have been the follow-up game to the exceptionally well reviewed indie game Night in the Woods as it has been cancelled.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Over a week later Apex Legends is still broken on Linux / Steam Deck (update: fixed)
Update 08/11/23, 18:31 UTC - They just put out a patch that solves it. Over a week to put back a single removed file. I groan, but at least it's sorted now.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Steam Deck Verified highlights for November 8th, 2023
Need some more games for your Steam Deck? Here's your mid-week listicle to highlight some interesting looking titles that have gained the full Steam Deck Verified certification from Valve.
GamingOnLinux ☛ GE-Proton 8-23 fixes VRChat and reworks GStreamer plugin
The community-maintained GE-Proton compatibility layer has another small release out for Linux desktop / Steam Deck with GE-Proton 8-23 being released November 8th.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Proton Experimental fixes up multiple Final Fantasy issues & Metal Gear Solid 3
Valve released a fresh Proton Experimental update for Linux desktop / Steam Deck after a few weeks break that brings the usual assorted game fixes.