KDE: KDSOAP WS-Discovery Client 0.3.0, Subtitle Composer 0.8.0, and More
Jonathan Riddell ☛ Jonathan Riddell: KDSOAP WS-Discovery Client 0.3.0
This project is trying to create a WS-Discovery client library based on the KDSoap
library.
kio-extras will have two releases as part of KDE’s 6th Megarelease, one for Qt 5 and one for Qt 6. Distros should build and ship both versions of kio-extras but the Qt5 build should use an internal static copy of kdsoap-ws-discovery-client so does not need to be built separately. The Qt 6 build of kio-extras does need this external build of kdsoap-ws-discovery-client.
Subtitle Composer 0.8.0 released
I’m happy to announce the 0.8.0 release of Subtitle Composer.
This release contains lots of bugfixes and new features including: [...]
Off-Theme Presents: Nostrum
Let's take a look at a global theme that plays both with the old and new to create a rather striking aesthetic.