IBM's Red Bait: The Latest Puff Pieces/Press Releases
Silicon Angle ☛ Innovating developer efficiency: Red Bait and the Backstage project [Ed: Sponsored puff piece, as usual for this site. Silicon Angle ☛ Lots of LF-sponsored puff pieces to be expected. Event sponsors are in effect just bribing the media or paying to create puff pieces about themselves -- a corrosive and unethical practice.]
In the world of cloud-native technologies, where innovation is key, the Backstage platform stands out as a promising project.
Red Hat Official ☛ Unite flexibility and manageability with Red Hat Enterprise Linux 9.3 and 8.9
Each organization has a unique set of requirements, goals and strategies, and your IT infrastructure is instrumental in achieving your organization’s objectives—building the right environment at the right time is critical. While there is no one-size-fits-all approach to constructing IT environments, there are common technologies that nearly all organizations need to be successful.
From small startups seeking cost-effective solutions to large enterprises prioritizing scalability and security, standardizing on a flexible, stable and consistent IT foundation can help you efficiently build and deploy applications and services across hybrid environments. For this standardized operating environment to be effective, however, you must be able to install, configure and manage your operating system according to your needs and goals.
Red Hat Official ☛ Red Hat Summit 2024 sponsorships now available
Red Hat Summit 2024 brings together thousands of IT professionals, customers, partners, and open source enthusiasts to unlock what’s next in industry. Once again, AnsibleFest will join Red Hat Summit, bringing Ansible to an even bigger open source stage. Whether it’s challenging tech constraints, harnessing cloud complexity, or uncovering unknown options, Red Hat Summit is where organizations can find the solutions to achieve the outcomes they want.
Inside this bustling event, there is a multitude of opportunities for your organization to capture leads and gain exposure through sponsorship. As Red Hat Summit descends on Denver, Colorado on May 6-9, 2024, you can take advantage and build awareness of your brand among technology leaders and practitioners from hundreds of Fortune 500 organizations. Share your company’s message with thousands of the brightest minds in the open source ecosystem. Connect with Red Hat customers and prospects, and gain a deeper understanding of their needs and challenges. Collect new leads to engage with and nurture after the event. Promote your company’s visibility pre-event, on site, and post-event through Red Hat Summit’s social media following.
Red Hat Official ☛ Red Hat Satellite 6.14 is now available
We are pleased to announce the availability of Red Hat Satellite 6.14. This release includes many new and updated features, including an improved user interface/user experience and new features to simplify operation and administration.
For more details on these and a complete list of new and improved features, see the release notes.
Red Hat Official ☛ Navigating the storm: Event-driven disaster recovery with Red Hat Advanced Cluster Management for Kubernetes and Ansible Automation Platform
As the world of technology continues to evolve at breakneck speed, the reliance on Red Hat OpenShift for container orchestration has become nothing short of ubiquitous. Organizations worldwide entrust their applications and services to the power of Kubernetes, lured by its scalability, resilience and agility. Yet, no one is immune to unexpected tragedy. In this era of digital transformation, one crucial question looms large: How well-prepared are you to weather the storm when disaster strikes your environment?
Imagine this scenario: Your container environment, the backbone of your mission-critical applications, suddenly grinds to a halt, posing significant threats to business continuity. An unforeseen event, whether a malicious attack or hardware failure, sends shockwaves through your system. In the face of chaos, every second counts. Your data, reputation and bottom line are all at stake.
Red Hat Official ☛ Further simplifying the move to Red Hat Enterprise Linux with convert2RHEL enhancements
With the latest release of convert2RHEL, we are pleased to offer additional options to organizations who choose to migrate to Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL). Here’s what’s new: