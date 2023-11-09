IBM's Red Bait: The Latest Puff Pieces/Press Releases

Each organization has a unique set of requirements, goals and strategies, and your IT infrastructure is instrumental in achieving your organization’s objectives—building the right environment at the right time is critical. While there is no one-size-fits-all approach to constructing IT environments, there are common technologies that nearly all organizations need to be successful.

From small startups seeking cost-effective solutions to large enterprises prioritizing scalability and security, standardizing on a flexible, stable and consistent IT foundation can help you efficiently build and deploy applications and services across hybrid environments. For this standardized operating environment to be effective, however, you must be able to install, configure and manage your operating system according to your needs and goals.