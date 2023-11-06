Other Sites
LXQt 1.4 is here almost seven months after LXQt 1.3 and it looks like it’s the last update to be based on the Qt 5 open-source application framework. The devs are already porting it to Qt 6 and the next LXQt release should be fully ported if everything goes according to plan.
Android Leftovers
posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Nov 06, 2023
- LXQt 1.4 Desktop Environment Officially Released, This Is What’s New
- The LXQt project announced today the release of LXQt 1.4 as the latest stable version of this lightweight desktop environment for GNU/Linux distributions written in Qt.
Programming Leftovers
Security Leftovers
- Linux Mint 21.3 to Ship with Cinnamon 6.0 and Experimental Wayland Support
- Linux Mint 21.3 will be the first release of Linux Mint to ship with an experimental Wayland session for its Cinnamon flavor.
- Apple's macOS Sonoma makes Macs with Asahi Linux unbootable
- New Horizons for EL: OpenELA Publishes Package Sources
- Bright future for Enterprise Linux with OpenELA’s RHEL-compatible sources for packages now available. More is on the way
- Intel’s failed 64-bit Itanium CPUs die another death as Linux support ends
- Intel stopped selling the last Itanium processors in 2021.
- Proposed European Electronic ID Law Raises Concerns
- The harmonisation of standards for electronic identification across the EU should normally be soporific enough to send even the most Club-Mate-hyped hacker straight to sleep
- Growing Interest in GNU/Linux and BSDs
- 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: November 5th, 2023
- The 161st installment of the 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup is here for the week ending on November 5th, 2023.
- System Cleaner BleachBit Sees First Release in 2 Years
- BleachBit, the popular free system cleaner, has just released a major update — its first since 2021
Android Leftovers
- i.MX 8M Plus SBC with Dual GbE & TSN support
- Roadmap to elementary OS 8: Goals & Release Details
- Find out what to expect as the elementary OS team shifts its focus to OS 8.
- LXQt 1.4.0 lightweight Qt Linux desktop environment is here
- The LXQt team has officially unveiled LXQt 1.4.0, marking a significant step forward for the “Lightweight Qt Desktop Environment
- IPFire 2.27 - Core Update 181 is available for testing
- It is time to test the latest version of IPFire
- Review: Porteus 5.01
- Porteus is a fast, portable and modular live CD/USB distribution based on Slackware Linux
today's leftovers
- PCLinuxOS Magazine Looks at Applications
- ReactOS Project Newsletter 103 - Late 2023 news
- Install Debian 12 "Bookworm": Step-by-Step for Beginners [+Dual Boot]
- Learn how to install Debian 12 "Bookworm" as standalone and dual-boot system.
Security and Windows TCO
- Our Gift for the Season
Today in Techrights
- Busy Day Ahead
- Today we plan to publish a lot of new and original material
- How Do You Say Software Freedom in Mandarin?
- GNU/Linux rose to 4% in China
- Oracle on Unbreakable Enterprise Kernel (UEK)
- Open Hardware: DIY Trackball Kit Powered By Raspberry Pi RP2040 Chip and RISC-V CPU-GPU Platform
- mydlink Website from Linux
- An incompatible browser or operating system has been detected!
- Highlights From PCLinuxOS: Alistair Einstein Izzard, Chief Editor's Desk, and PCLinuxOS Screenshot Showcase
- What Is the Ubuntu Mini ISO? (And How to Use It)
- Honey, I shrunk the ISO.
- Dave McKay's Latest HowTos
- Software: Corydalis Release, GNU/Linux Physics Tools, TailwindCSS Dashboard, Templates, and Layouts
today's howtos
weekend howtos
- See Weather Conditions in Ubuntu’s Top Panel with this Extension
- Keeping an eye on current weather conditions is something a lot of us do, and there are ample ways to get real-time weather information on the Ubuntu desktop
Digital Restrictions (DRM) and Apple Problems
Weekly GNU-like Mobile Linux Update and More
- Weekly updates
today's howtos
Android Leftovers
- Pixel 8a: Turning the affordable Pixel into Android’s iPhone SE might be a crazy (good) idea
- Raspberry Pi 5 review – Part 2: Raspberry Pi OS Bookworm, benchmarks, power consumption, and more
- A few days ago I finally went through the Raspberry Pi 5 kit
Videos and Audiocasts/Shows About GNU/Linux
- FuguIta - OpenBSD-based Live System - Release 7.4
- FuguIta 7.4, based on OpenBSD 7.4, was first released on Octber 29, 2023
- GhostBSD 23.10.1 Now Available
- I am pleased to announce the release of GhostBSD 23.10.1!
- Nzyme v2.0.0-alpha.5 has been released
- The nzyme v2.0.0 release train continues and version alpha.5 just arrived
today's howtos
Open Hardware: Raspberry Pi, BeagleBoard, and More
Android Leftovers
- OnePlus 12 tipped to launch as 2024 flagship Android smartphone with 2023 charging specs
Medevel's Review/Overview of Some Free Software
Programming Leftovers
today's howtos
- CapyPDF 0.6.0 is out
- Fans of PDF generators and large rodents rejoice, version 0.6.0 of CapyPDF is out
- FreeBSD 14.0-RC4 Now Available
- The fourth RC build of the 14.0-RELEASE release cycle is now available
- On the Road to Plasma 6, Vol. 4
- the KDE Plasma 6.0 + KDE Frameworks 6.0 + KDE Gear 24.02 Mega Release that will take KDE software to the next level
- Audacity 3.4 Released with Music Workflows, New Exporter, and More
- Audacity 3.4 open-source, free, and cross-platform audio editor software has been released today as a major update that introduces several new features and many improvements.
- Krita 5.2.1 Released
- Krita 5.2.1 has just been released. This is a bugfix release for the stable Krita 5.2.0 release
- The Art of Working Fast in Tough Conditions
- Toxic People in the Community Are Often Connected to Microsoft (and They're No Community)
- Bonfire Night is No Celebration, It Became Just an Excuse to Blow Stuff Up (or Burn Stuff)
- Top 10 Best AUR Helpers for Arch Linux
- Get the most out of Arch Linux's AUR with our guide on the best AUR helpers. Uncover the power of Yay, Trizen, Paru and more for easy package handling.
Today in Techrights
today's leftovers
- How browsers zoom text and curl coasters
Security Leftovers
- Red Hat's Friday Five — November 3, 2023: A Pool of Red Hat-Funded Propaganda, Spin, and More Bait/Traps
- LibreSSL 3.8.2 Released
- A new stable release of LibreSSL is out, and should be arriving on a mirror near you shortly
Software Leftovers
today's leftovers
Open Hardware: Arduino and Raspberry Pi
Android Leftovers
- Android Phone Running Slow? Check Out These 7 Tips and Help Give Your Phone a Boost
Security Leftovers
- Scarlett Gately Moore on KDE neon and interview with KDE’s lead propagandist
today's howtos
- Let's Talk OS 8
- This point release concludes our feature focus on the OS 7 series and development focus has now shifted to OS 8!
- PostgreSQL: Credcheck version 2.3 released
- This release is a maintenance release to fix a major issue with the "whitelist" feature
- 8 Websites Linux Users Should Have bookmarked
- Here's the list of my favorite Linux websites. Perhaps you'll like them too
- This week in KDE: Plasma 6 Alpha approaches
- Time has a way of creeping up, and the Plasma 6 alpha release is in two days
- Software that supports your body should always respect your freedom
- Software that controls your body should always respect your freedom
- Best Free and Open Source Alternatives to Apple Digital Color Meter
- We recommend the best free and open source alternatives
- Libreboot 20231101 released!
- This new release, Libreboot 20231101, released today 1 November 2023, is a new testing release of Libreboot
- Ubuntu Core Snapdeck
- Ubuntu Core Desktop is an immutable, secure and modular desktop operating system. It’s (apparently) coming to a desktop near you next year
Ubuntu: Intel, Core, Pro, and T-Shirt
- It’s Final: Fedora 40 to Offer Plasma 6, Drops X11 Entirely
- FESCo members voted 6+1 to include KDE Plasma 6 with Wayland as the only desktop mode available in Fedora 40
- Putting Raspberry Pi OS through its paces
today's howtos
- Canonical Choosing War and Microsoft
today's leftovers
- Sparky 7.1-RC1 armhf - arm64
Open Hardware: Raspberry Pi, Arduino, and More
- Updating GNOME shell extensions to GNOME 45
Software for GNU/Linux and Some Free Software
Security Leftovers
Mozilla: Firefox Nightly, Firefox in OpenEmbedded, SUMO, and Localization
today's howtos
- PSPP 2.0.0-pre3 has been released
- I'm very pleased to announce the release of a new version of GNU PSPP
- Qt6 Work by Jonathan Riddell: KUserFeedback 1.3.0, Phonon 4.12.0 and Phonon-VLC 0.12.0, libqaccessibilityclient 0.5.0
- version adds the option to build it for Qt 6