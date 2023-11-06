Roadmap to elementary OS 8: Goals & Release Details
The elementary OS team has unveiled some exciting developments on the path to elementary OS 8, and it's time for you to get the scoop.
Do you waddle the waddle?
LXQt 1.4 is here almost seven months after LXQt 1.3 and it looks like it’s the last update to be based on the Qt 5 open-source application framework. The devs are already porting it to Qt 6 and the next LXQt release should be fully ported if everything goes according to plan.
The elementary OS team has unveiled some exciting developments on the path to elementary OS 8, and it's time for you to get the scoop.