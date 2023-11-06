System Cleaner BleachBit Sees First Release in 2 Years
BleachBit, the popular free system cleaner, has just released a major update — its first since 2021.
For those unfamiliar with it, BleachBit is an open-source system cleaner available for both Windows and Linux, written in Python and GTK.
Similar to other applications of its kind, BleachBit helps free up disk space by removing cache, cookies, and other temporary files. Additionally, it can securely delete files, wipe unallocated disk space, and even vacuum Firefox’s SQLite database to (potentially) improve its performance.