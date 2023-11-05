I am sure you have noticed, about 98% of all websites on the Internet today run JavaScript and most of them run shitty slow, even on modern hardware. This is despite the fact that most of them don't even need JavaScript in the first place because they don't provide any special features, they are not web applications, they are just simple websites. Yet, if you disable JavaScript they stop working all together!

I know all about fast deployment and fast shipping and the constant fear of someone else eating your lunch, but there is also such a thing as something being too crappy to ship.

Good software development, whether web related or otherwise, contain a minimal and basic set of steps that are required in order to develop a sound and proper product and there has to be at least a minimal balance between performance, security, convenience and design principles. We cannot simply slap a so-called modern JavaScript framework together with a bloated back-end and call it a "jobs done!"