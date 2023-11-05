LXQt 1.4 Desktop Environment Officially Released, This Is What’s New

posted by Marius Nestor on Nov 05, 2023



LXQt 1.4 is here almost seven months after LXQt 1.3 and it looks like it’s the last update to be based on the Qt 5 open-source application framework. The devs are already porting it to Qt 6 and the next LXQt release should be fully ported if everything goes according to plan.

New features and improvements included in LXQt 1.4 are an updated file manager (PCManFM-Qt) that now lets users add terminal commands, support remembering the state of the split view when restoring the tabs of the last window, introduces the ability to remember the password and anonymity settings of the mount dialog, and features an SVG icon.

