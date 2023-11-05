The new Raspberry Pi 5 introduces dual camera connectors for the first time on a flagship Raspberry Pi. This means we can connect two cameras (or a camera and screen, or two screens) to the Raspberry Pi 5. But how do we control the cameras?

Introduced in an earlier Raspberry Pi OS release, libcamera and Picamera2 are two different ways to control cameras. Libcamera is focused on using the camera via the terminal, whereas Picamera2 is all about Python.

In this how to we’ll learn how to use both to take pictures with dual cameras.