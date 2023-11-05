today's howtos
-
Mailing list ARChives ☛ The Book of PF: Physical copies to be available again soon
For those interested in physical copies of The Book of PF (https://nostarch.com/pf3) -- it has been out of print, only available in electronic formats for a while -- I just got word from No Starch Press (the publisher) that they are expecting to have a fresh batch arriving at their warehouse within the next few weeks.
-
University of Toronto ☛ Our varying levels of what you could charitably call 'physical security'
As I mentioned way back when I discussed how rogue wireless access points are a bigger risk at universities, one of the unusual things about universities is that we usually don't have anywhere near as much physical security as, say, a typical company does. This is because in practice most university buildings are open to the public, where anyone can walk in the front door (or any of the generally many side doors) and wander through most or all of the halls. This is especially so for the University of Toronto's main campus, which is embedded in the middle of downtown Toronto with Toronto streets running right through it. This doesn't mean we have no physical access control at all; instead, in practice we have a sliding scale of physical security and thus how exposed our networks are.
-
Pi My Life Up ☛ Setting Up Immich on the Raspberry Pi
One thing to warn you is that when you first sync all your photos into Immich, your Raspberry Pi will be pushed pretty hard. The reason for this is that it needs to process all of the images. However, after the initial sync it uses minimal resources outside of processing new images.
-
Tom's Hardware ☛ How To Use Dual Cameras on the Raspberry Pi 5
The new Raspberry Pi 5 introduces dual camera connectors for the first time on a flagship Raspberry Pi. This means we can connect two cameras (or a camera and screen, or two screens) to the Raspberry Pi 5. But how do we control the cameras?
Introduced in an earlier Raspberry Pi OS release, libcamera and Picamera2 are two different ways to control cameras. Libcamera is focused on using the camera via the terminal, whereas Picamera2 is all about Python.
In this how to we’ll learn how to use both to take pictures with dual cameras.
-
University of Toronto ☛ The various meanings of DKIM signing message headers
When I talked about the issue of what headers to include in email DKIM signatures, I didn't really cover the specifics of how you DKIM sign email headers and what the various options mean. The specifics can matter, especially since they help you (me) understand and navigate through the options that mailers (such as Exim) offer here.