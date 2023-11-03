Software: Tor Browser, Package Managers, and Kubernetes
Tor ☛ New Alpha Release: Tor Browser 13.5a1
Tor Browser 13.5a1 is now available from the Tor Browser download page and also from our distribution directory.
This release updates Firefox to 115.4.0esr, including bug fixes, stability improvements and important security updates. We also backported the Android-specific security updates from Firefox 119.
TecMint ☛ Universal Package Managers for Linux: Snap, Flatpak, and AppImage
Package management or software installation on Linux systems can be very puzzling especially for newbies (new Linux users), as different Linux distributions use different traditional package management systems. The most confusing part of it all in most cases is package dependency resolution/management.
For instance, Debian-based distributions like Ubuntu and Linux Mint utilize .deb packages, which are managed through the dpkg package management system.
Kubernetes Blog ☛ Kubernetes Contributor Summit: Behind-the-scenes
Every year, just before the official start of KubeCon+CloudNativeCon, there's a special event that has a very special place in the hearts of those organizing and participating in it: the Kubernetes Contributor Summit. To find out why, and to provide a behind-the-scenes perspective, we interview Noah Abrahams, whom amongst other roles was the co-lead for the Kubernetes Contributor Summit in 2023.
Frederico Muñoz (FSM): Hello Noah, and welcome. Could you start by introducing yourself and telling us how you got involved in Kubernetes?
Noah Abrahams (NA): I’ve been in this space for quite a while. I got started in IT in the mid 90's, and I’ve been working in the "Cloud" space for about 15 years. It was, frankly, through a combination of sheer luck (being in the right place at the right time) and having good mentors to pull me into those places (thanks, Tim!), that I ended up at a startup called Apprenda in 2016. While I was there, they pivoted into Kubernetes, and it was the best thing that could have happened to my career. It was around v1.2 and someone asked me if I could give a presentation on Kubernetes concepts at "my local meetup" in Las Vegas. The meetup didn’t exist yet, so I created it, and got involved in the wider community. One thing led to another, and soon I was involved in ContribEx, joined the release team, was doing booth duty for the CNCF, became an ambassador, and here we are today.