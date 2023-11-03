Desktop Environments: Xfce4 in OpenBSD and Bringing dwm Shortcuts to GNOME

Right now, the Tor network, Tor Browser, onion services, Snowflake, and the ecosystem of tools and services built and maintained by the Tor Project are protecting the privacy of millions of people. Because of the way the Tor network and all Tor tools are designed, there’s no way for us to know what users are doing from a technical perspective. (That’s privacy by design.) Instead, in order to understand how different people use Tor, we ask! And in this blog post, we’re highlighting just some of the stories Tor users have shared with us (explicitly, with consent) about how Tor makes a difference in their lives.

This release updates Firefox to 115.4.0esr, including bug fixes, stability improvements and important security updates. We also backported the Android-specific security updates from Firefox 119.

LibreOffice 7.5.8 is here one and a half months after LibreOffice 7.5.7, which was an emergency, unscheduled update that addressed a security vulnerability in the WebP codec. LibreOffice 7.5.8 contains a total of 21 bug fixes, according to the RC1 and RC2 changelogs, to make the LibreOffice 7.5 series more stable and reliable.

Dubbed Mantic Minotaur, Ubuntu 23.10 comes with a new kernel for better hardware support compared to Ubuntu 23.04, namely Linux kernel 6.5 versus Linux kernel 6.2, as well as a newer GNOME desktop, namely the latest GNOME 45 release versus GNOME 44, as well as a newer Mesa graphics stack for gamers.

Coming more than six months after Audacity 3.3, the Audacity 3.4 release is here to introduce three new features, starting with music workflows, allowing you to switch between hh:mm:ss time and Beats & Measures, as well as to time-stretch clips to align them to a song’s tempo.

Nitrux 3.1 is here mostly as an updated installation media for those who want to install the distribution on a new computer or for existing users who want to reinstall it. As such, it only includes updated components like the latest KDE Plasma 5.27.9 desktop environment, accompanied by KDE Frameworks 5.111 and KDE Gear 23.08.2.

GNOME Shell 45.1 looks like a small update that fixes the handling of scrolling on sliders, improves the recording indicator when using the Light style, fixes shrinking of the Calendar pop-up on date changes, adds the ability to handle unredirection of the Activities Overview as part of the state transition, as well as the ability to handle desktop windows during workspace animations.

Coming three weeks after fwupd 1.9.6, the fwupd 1.9.7 release is here to add support for more Synaptics Prometheus fingerprint readers, some Western Digital eMMC devices, more PixartRF HPAC devices, Logitech Rally System devices, as well as VIA VL830 and VL832 devices.