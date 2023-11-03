Programming Leftovers
Matt Rickard ☛ Why Model Evaluation is Difficult
Model evaluation is still more art than science. New models claim to have superior performance every week. Practitioners have their own favorite models. Researchers continue to develop frameworks, only to have unique use cases break them.
Logikal Solutions ☛ A std::vector Example and Explaination
If you want a really good method of identifying a legacy C++ library/framework, see if it provides a vector class. For C this would be a set of vector functions. Arrays in C and C++ are hard coded at compile time. This dates back to the beginning of the languages. During the early 1980s VAX BASIC was the only widely used programming language supporting dynamic arrays.
Rlang ☛ Understanding the Triangular Distribution and Its Application in R
The Triangular Distribution is a continuous probability distribution with a triangular shape, hence the name. It is defined by three parameters: min, max, and mode. These parameters determine the range of values the distribution can take and the most likely value within that range. In mathematical terms, the probability density function (PDF) of the Triangular Distribution is given by: [...]
Red Blob Games ☛ Jobs table implementation for r/roguelikedev project
In the last post I mentioned that while working on my colony simulator game for the r/roguelikedev summer event, I ran into a situation where my data structures made me unhappy. I was implementing a job system, where a colonist would keep track of what job they're doing, what items they're holding, and where they are standing. It looked like this before I rewrote it: [...]
Arduino ☛ Great things come in tiny packages: Get started with Arduino and MicroPython today
In the past, DIY tech enthusiasts faced limitations when it came to creating small and intricate projects. However, the introduction of technologies like MicroPython and tiny microcontroller boards such as the Arduino Nano revolutionized the field. This enabled makers to build genuinely projects like wearables, miniature robotics, and ultra-thin gadgets, ushering in a new era of innovation. In this article, we’ll explore MicroPython, its utility, the capabilities of the Arduino Nano family, and showcase some shrunken-down project examples.