How To Install and Run GNU/Linux on Android (With/Without Root)
Technology is moving at such a pace that users prefer smaller handhelds as their preferred choice of hardware. Phones have become smaller in size and more powerful in terms of computing power.
Real (email) HTML can get a bit extreme
The first, obvious lesson is that HTML authoring environments can do weird and extreme things, especially when people repeatedly re-edit and modify something (which is what I believe happened in the case of this particular email). Not only did the authoring environment insert all of these hundreds ofs (perhaps bit by bit over time), but it didn't try to collapse them even though basically all of them were redundant. Since this was email there was no CSS involved to complicate the picture of what is and isn't redundant in your HTML structure, but then again the HTML editing component was probably inherited from a web context, where the number of nested divs might actually matter for CSS selectors.
Answers to Common (Web) Design Questions
How to Enable Wake-on-LAN on Ubuntu
You can also enable the Wake-on-LAN functionality through your devices BIOS. It is often called “Wake up on LAN” or “Wake up on PCI event” but your BIOS may have it named something differently.
Color gradients and my gradual descent into madness
A new feature released in Typst 0.9 is color gradients. In this article, we are discussing the reasons why it is a key feature for the future of Typst, how they were made, and how I lost my sanity creating them.
How To Check Package Availability In Debian and Ubuntu Repositories
The other day, one of our blog visitors left a comment on a blog post, noting that 'libpam-cracklib' was no longer available in Debian 12, and instead, 'libpam-pwquality' had taken its place.
How To Install Genymotion on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Genymotion on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS. In today’s fast-paced software development world, Android emulation is a vital tool for app developers, testers, and enthusiasts.
How to Install TeamViewer on Fedora 39/38/37 Linux
TeamViewer stands out as a comprehensive and user-friendly solution for remote access and online collaboration, enabling seamless connections between multiple devices across the globe. Developed by the German software company TeamViewer GmbH, this tool has revolutionized digital interactions in work, education, and communication spheres.
How to Install Otter Browser on Fedora 39/38/37 Linux
If you’re a Fedora GNU/Linux user searching for a fresh, innovative web browsing experience, the Otter Browser is a standout choice. This guide is tailored to help you seamlessly install Otter Browser on Fedora Linux, offering a unique blend of performance, customization, and user-centric features.
How to Install Mirage on Fedora 39/38/37 Linux
To install Mirage on Fedora Linux, you’re opting for a GTK+ image viewer known for its speed and simplicity, with its sole dependency being PyGTK. Mirage stands out as a user-friendly choice, offering a range of features accessible both through its graphical interface and via the command line.
How to install Typescript on Ubuntu 22.04 [Ed: No, that's making oneself a slave of Microsoft]
Typescript is a npm package, and it can be installed on Ubuntu 22.04 easily by using npm.
Typescript is an open source programming language created by Microsoft.
Recovering from an unsuccessful Git rebase
Recover from an unsuccessful Git rebase by identifying the problem and making good use of tools and resources.
How To Enable Virtualbox Shared Folder for GNU/Linux Distros (Windows Host)
Virtualbox is high in performance product that carries new and unique features for all its users. The best thing is that this is the only software available as open-source under terms of GNU General Public License (GPL) version 2.
How to Copy, Move and Rename Files in GNU/Linux (Step-by-Step Guide)
There is much more to copying and renaming files on GNU/Linux rather than cp and mv. Try out some commands and strategies to save your time. For this purpose, users have been using cp and mv for decades.
How to install Swift on CentOS 7
In this tutorial, you will learn how to install Swift on CentOS 7.
Swift is a programming language developed by Apple. Swift is open source and cross platform, meaning you can code with Swift on any linux distro but not only. Swift is also supported by Mac and Windows.
Gearing up for GNU/Linux Mint 2023: System Preparedness Checklist
Linux Mint 2023 is here, bringing a breath of fresh Minty breeze. Before you upgrade, our comprehensive guide will help you gauge if your system is primed for all the new offerings.
Fixing the “apt command not found” Error in Linux
A fix for the infamous "apt command not found" error in Linux.
DCA – 08 – Containers and ServicesIn Docker and on swarms, you can have containers and services.
We will go over some differences and set these up.
Basically, a container runs on one host and a service is on one or more. Let's look at this a little closer.
Container
How to install Wire Encrypted Messaging app on Ubuntu
Wire is an encrypted messaging app.
With wire you can make calls, send messages, make videocalls, send and receive files, and most importantly you can create conferences that allow up to 100 participant at the same time.
Mastering Wget: The ultimate guide to downloading files on Linux
Wget is a powerhouse tool for downloading files on Linux. Whether you're a newbie or seasoned pro, our comprehensive guide offers invaluable insights to master its many facets.
Understanding Epoch through 10 examples
Epoch Time in Linux, the timestamp from 1970, often confounds users. Our guide offers 10 illustrative examples, breaking down its intricacies for clearer understanding and application.
How to install Postman CLI on Ubuntu 22.04
Postman is an API platform that you can use to build and test your API easily via the web, or from your terminal when using the Postman CLI.
Postman CLI is a command line app that allows you to make API calls.
How to Install SysPass Password Manager on Ubuntu 22.04
SysPass is an open-source password manager written in PHP with AES-256 CTR encryption. It is designed for centralized and collaborative password management. It offers advanced profile management, multiuser with user, group, and profile management. Supports multiple authentication methods via MySQL/MariaDB and OpenLDAP Active Directory.
How to change your SSH port in Linux
Customizing the SSH port can bolster your GNU/Linux server's security. Our detailed tutorial walks you through every step, ensuring your remote logins remain shielded from threats.
How to convert UTC to your local time in Linux
Managing time zones can be intricate, especially when coordinating across borders. Dive into our tutorial to effortlessly convert UTC to your local time in GNU/Linux and never miss a beat.
How to Hide “PackageKit” Message in OpenSUSE
To make the “PackageKit” message disappear instantly, just run the following command: However, I advise you to read the entire article in order to understand the main reason for this issue and become an informed GNU/Linux user.
How to Configure Postfix Mail Server on Debian
Email remains a vital communication tool for both personal and business domains. Having your own mail server not only gives you control but also enhances the security and privacy of your communications. One of the popular mail servers is Postfix, known for its flexibility, reliability, and ease of configuration. Coupling Postfix with the robust Debian platform creates a dependable email server that can serve various communication needs. This guide aims to navigate you through the process of setting up your own mail server using Postfix on a Debian system.