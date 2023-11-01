Kubernetes Gateway API v1.0 and Running MongoDB on Kubernetes

Containers are a lightweight, portable, and consistent way to package applications and their dependencies. Containers provide an isolated environment, ensuring an application runs reliably across different environments. Enterprises and tech-savvy individuals are using container technologies because of their benefits. However, container orchestration tools have become necessary to manage clusters with the rise in container usage.

Kubernetes, or k8s for short, is the most known container orchestrator and has grown into a feature-rich cloud-native platform. Kubernetes helps manage the lifecycle of containers, particularly in large, dynamic environments. It automates containerised workloads and services’ deployment, networking, scaling, and availability. Running containers – lightweight and usually ephemeral by nature – in small numbers is easy to do manually. However, managing them at scale in production environments can be a significant challenge without a container orchestration platform’s automation.