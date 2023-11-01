Mozilla Presents Official Firefox Nightly Deb Package
Mozilla has introduced a dedicated APT repository for Debian-based Linux users, making the installation of Firefox Nightly as a .deb package a seamless experience.
This repository aligns perfectly with the Debian and Ubuntu versions you’re accustomed to, ensuring compatibility with your existing system. Say goodbye to the days of fiddling with .tar.bz2 archives – now, you can install and update Firefox like any other application, all thanks to Mozilla’s APT repository.