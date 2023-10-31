today's leftovers
Late Night GNU/Linux – Episode 253
Running your own self-hosted Internet archive, browsing the solar system in 3D, a Tweetdeck-like experience for Mastodon, securely sharing credentials with people, a fully free and self-contained modular synthesizer, editing PDFs in Linux, and loads more.
Ubuntu News ☛ Ubuntu Weekly Newsletter Issue 811
Welcome to the Ubuntu Weekly Newsletter, Issue 811 for the week of October 22 – 28, 2023. The full version of this issue is available here.
Jiri Eischmann: This blog has moved
After 12 years on WordPress.com I’ve decided to move this blog to my own server. The address has changed, you can find it now at enblog.eischmann.cz.
SUSE's Corporate Blog ☛ Three Reasons to Connect with SUSE at HPE Discover Barcelona
This blog is posted on behalf of Bob Fidrych, Global Alliance Director at SUSE for HPE As HPE Discover Barcelona fast approaches, I wanted to share three highlights that you can expect from SUSE, a silver sponsor of the event.
SUSE's Corporate Blog ☛ AI Test Drive: Hybrid Alternative to the Cloud?
This is a guest blog by Udo Würtz, Fujitsu Fellow, CDO and Business Development Director of the Fujitsu’s European Platform Business.
Heather J Meeker ☛ Rumors of the Death of Open Source are Greatly Exaggerated [Ed: Openwashing galore]
For my video on this topic, see here. I detest prophecies of doom. I think, mostly, people make apocalyptic predictions to get attention, and are never held to account. If you think about it, all prophecies of the end of the world have been wrong, ipso facto.
Bryan Lunduke ☛ Not all Open Source Foundations are created equal
Listen now (13 mins) | Lunduke's Big Tech Show - October 30th, 2023