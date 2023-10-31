Winter and the Web
TONIGHT, at midnight, which is a few minutes away, we shall do end-of-month routines for the first time on this server setup. A lot of that concerns Gemini, not HTTP/S, so not many people will notice anything.
Today we served about 1.3 million requests, about 600,000 of these in this domain. Our reach is generally growing, but we want to lessen our reliance on the Web. It's not controversial to say that the Web is becoming more proprietary, monopolised, and generally geared towards "apps", not pages. We don't want that. █