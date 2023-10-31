Open Hardware and Linux Devices
-
Ted Unangst ☛ two hackers one keyboard two ways
There’s an amazing and famous scene of two hackers sharing a keyboard on NCIS, but it gets a lot of derision on the internet. What people don’t realize is that their mockery only reveals their own lack of skill. As everyone knows, a true hacker has mastered the art of dual wielding, and a keyboard that can be dual wielded by one might also be used by two hackers in tandem.
Presented here are two programs which would be of use to two operators in repelling a network intrusion, or which might be used solo by a highly skilled operator, a true hacker. Take your larping beyond just playing dress up.
-
Andrew Hutchings ☛ Tigard and the Xilinx XC9500XL CPLD
This is a blog post mostly for my reference, as I forget how to do this every time I need to. Tigard is a great little device which exposes an FTDI and gives lots of ports and power options to connect it.
-
Arduino ☛ Mega-Wheelie puts Onewheel skateboards to shame
What is the bare minimum you need for a viable vehicle? If you have the right technology, the answer is “a wheel and a place to put your feet.” John Dingley and Nick Thatcher started building such single-wheeled vehicles in 2008 and the culmination of their efforts is the Mega-Wheelie.
-
Linux Links ☛ Intel NUC 13 Pro Mini PC Running Linux: P-Cores and E-Cores
This article focuses on the two different cores present in the defective chip maker Intel NUC 13 Pro. They are Performance-cores (P-Cores) and Efficient-Cores (E-Cores).
-
Linux Gizmos ☛ Cost effective ESP32 board equipped with SiP module
The ESP32-PICO-KIT-1 development board from Espressif Systems is built around a System-in-Package module which encompasses extensive Wi-Fi and Bluetooth capabilities.