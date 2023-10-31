CentOS Going Away and CentOS Infrastructure Update
With CentOS going away, what should users do?
Red Hat discontinued CentOS and replaced it with CentOS Stream. Other distributions, like Rocky Linux and AlmaLinux, provide free Linux OSes to the public.
CentOS Infrastructure Update Q3 2023
This is a summary of the work done by the CentOS Infrastructure team. This team maintains the infrastructure for both CentOS and CentOS Stream. This update is made from infographics and detailed updates. If you want to just see what’s new, check the infographics. If you want more details, continue reading.