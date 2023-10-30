VLC 3.0.20 Brings Fixes for Potential Security Issue, AV1 Hardware Decoder
Coming just three weeks after VLC 3.0.19, the VLC 3.0.20 release fixes a potential security issue (OOB Write) in demuxers affecting MMS:// links by checking user size bounds, a crash that occurred with some old AMD graphics drivers, and a crash that occurred when the AV1 hardware decoder failed.
On top of that, VLC 3.0.20 addresses an events propagation issue that occurred when double-clicking with the mouse wheel, a green line issue in full-screen for D3D11 video output, as well as a UI issue.