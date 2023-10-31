today's howtos
-
Android Police ☛ How to open a Linux terminal on Chromebook
Chromebooks are popular because they are fast, easy to use, and affordable. You'll likely spend most of your time online using web-based apps, but there are some cases where you can use your Chromebook offline. For example, you can edit Google Docs files without an active internet connection and manage your downloaded files offline. You can also turn your budget Chromebook into a fully featured Linux computer where you can run a unique command line environment. In this guide, we cover how to get a Linux terminal up and running on your Chromebook.
-
What is Embedded Linux?
Embedded Linux is a specialized version of Linux OS designed for gadgets we use daily. Devices like smart watches, fitness trackers, and smart home applications pose some restrictions during development.
The demand to create a flexible operating system that will help address a device’s peculiarities resulted in the launch of a new version of Linux OS called embedded Linux.
This article sheds light on what is the purpose of embedded Linux and what is the difference between Linux and embedded Linux. Besides, you will learn the most popular example of embedded Linux and discover which programming languages are used to bring an embedded Linux-running project to life.
-
Virtual Python Shell (pvsh, ‘p’)
The Python Virtual Shell (pvsh or 'p' on the command line) lets you mix zsh / bash / etc. built-in shell scripting with slightly modified Python scripting. It's kind of like Brython for the Linux / Unix / Mac command line.
-
Experimental Project Attempts a Python Virtual Shell for Linux
The home-brewed project "mixes your native shell with Python with the goal of letting you use your regular shell but also use Python as effectively a shell scripting language, as an alternative to your shell's built-in scripting language... I invite you to explore and improve it!"
-
Linux Capable ☛ Install PHP 8.3, 8.2, 8.1, 8.0 or 7.4 on Fedora 39/38/37 Linux
For those aiming to install PHP 8.3, 8.2, 8.1, 8.0, or 7.4 on Fedora, understanding the significance and versatility of PHP is paramount. PHP, standing for Hypertext Preprocessor, has cemented its place as an indispensable open-source programming language tailored for web development.
-
Linux Capable ☛ How to Install PHPUnit 10 on Fedora 39/38/37 Linux
PHPUnit 10 stands as a crucial tool for PHP developers, providing a robust framework to write and run tests on PHP code. This ensures the functionality of the code and helps in identifying potential issues before any public release.
-
dwaves.de ☛ Software Minimalism: cleaning up Android how to delete pre installed (possibly unwanted) Apps
https://m.gsmarena.com/samsung_galaxy_a5_(2017)-8494.php Just as Apple, Samsung and many other IT entities have never heard of “software minimalism” (aka UNIX KISS aka more is not always better) also for data gathering purposes...
-
Net2 ☛ How to Install MySQL Workbench on Ubuntu 22.04
MySQL Workbench is a user-friendly program supported by Oracle Corporation, designed for managing MySQL databases. It’s not just a database management tool; it also comes with extra features for working with MySQL databases. People like database administrators, architects, and developers often use it to visualize how their databases are structured.
-
How to Install Angular on Debian 12 BookWorm
Angular is a widely well-known open-source web application framework used among Developers for building dynamic and single-page apps. It has been rewritten completely by the same team of developers who built AngularJS.
-
Ubuntu Handbook ☛ Display Live Earth as Desktop Wallpaper in Ubuntu 22.04
This simple tutorial shows how to display live earth as desktop wallpaper in Ubuntu 22.04 and Ubuntu 23.10. Ubuntu has Wallch wallpaper changer in system repository, which has option to show live earth as wallpaper. However, the app is no longer updated and the feature is broken for all current Ubuntu releases.
-
It's FOSS ☛ Install Docker on Arch Linux
Learn how to install Docker on Arch GNU/Linux and make the environment ready to run containers with Docker Compose and tab completion.
-
FIX: Add-Apt-Repository Command Not Found Error on Ubuntu/Debian
When you try to add a new software repository there are chances you face the “add-apt-repository command not found’ Ubuntu error, this article shows you how to FIX it for good. This is used to indicate that its package is missing from the system.
-
Data Swamp ☛ Read quoted-printable emails with qprint
You may already have encountered emails in raw text that contained weird characters sequences like `=E3` or `=09`, especially if you work with patch files embedded as text in emails.
There is nothing wrong with the text itself, or the sender email client. In fact, this shows the email client is doing the right thing by applying the RFC 1521. Non-ASCII character should be escaped in some way in emails.