Embedded Linux is a specialized version of Linux OS designed for gadgets we use daily. Devices like smart watches, fitness trackers, and smart home applications pose some restrictions during development.

The demand to create a flexible operating system that will help address a device’s peculiarities resulted in the launch of a new version of Linux OS called embedded Linux.

This article sheds light on what is the purpose of embedded Linux and what is the difference between Linux and embedded Linux. Besides, you will learn the most popular example of embedded Linux and discover which programming languages are used to bring an embedded Linux-running project to life.