Other Sites
This release is identical to our 13.0.1 release, but fixes an issue with the Android apk version-code which collided with our 13.0 releases. This colliding version code prevented us from publishing to Google Play, so we have built 13.0.2 with an empty commit in order to generate a new non-colliding version code.
This simple tutorial will help you join separate MKV video files into one my using mkvtoolnix command from the MKVToolNix software package. We use this in real life for merging separate sessions of our online course recordings and it is fast. However, this tutorial only discuss the merging and for converting into another format we recommend you to use FFmpeg. Now let's do it!
This tutorial will help you setup Mageia 9 GNU/Linux (released 2023) on your computer or laptop with method choices including dualboot, UEFI with Windows or macOS and external disk drive. We will begin with requirements first and finish in eigth steps in under one hour. We wish you good luck. Now let's start it!
Android Leftovers
posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Oct 29, 2023
Other Recent Tux Machines' Posts
- Microsoft Tax Evasion
- More on that
- Red Hat Enterprise Linux and Cohesity Data Clown
- new announcement
-
- today's howtos
- 5 howtos for now
- Review of RaZberry 7 Pro Z-Wave Raspberry Pi HAT and Z-Uno2 Z-Wave board
- Z-Wave.Me has sent us a couple of Smart Home devices based on Z-Wave technology for review, namely the RaZberry 7 Pro Raspberry Pi HAT and the Z-Uno2 board
- Android Leftovers
- From AI-generated wallpapers to flashing notifications: The new Android 14 features you didn't know about
- Did India copy Android-compatible GrapheneOS in building its ‘indigenous’ operating system?
- Security experts said doubts over the originality and security of the project could be resolved with more transparency
- The Best Wallpaper Changer Extension for Ubuntu
- Looking for an easy-to-use desktop wallpaper slideshow tool for Ubuntu
- Crunch – lossy PNG image file optimization
- It’s free and open source software
- Unfinished projects
- During the last years, I’ve been doing a lot of coding and no blogging
- today's leftovers
- LF, FOSS, and more
- Apple’s and Microsoft's Failures, Blunders
- Some recent news
- Programming Leftovers
- half a dozen picks
- Rocky Linux and AlmaLinux Updates
- A couple of updates from RHEL cloners
- Weekly GNU-like Mobile Linux Update (42/2023): A Sailfish Community Update and upstream Ubuntu Touch builds for PinePhone
- Also: A Ubuntu Touch Q&A, new Manjaro builds for PinePhone (Pro), Lomiri running on Mir 2 on postmarketOS, a timeline for Plasma 6, rustup packagaed in Debian and more!
- Windows TCO
- The cost of relying on Microsoft
- today's howtos
- 8 howtos
- DietPi October 2023 news
- DietPi is a lightweight and optimized OS based on Linux, specifically designed for single-board computers and small-scale devices
- Reducing Confusion and Mindless Buzzwords
- instead of the term "cloud computing" you might instead see "clown computing"
- October 2023 Web Server Survey
- Further decreases for Microsoft this month
- KDE and GNOME: Unfinished Work, PlasmaTube, This Week in GNOME, and FlatSync Status Updat
- 4 reports from today
- Software: Data Science Notebook Software, Wallpaper Changers, and Crunch
- 3 new articles or lists
- today's howtos
- only 3 more for now
- Open Hardware: Raspberry Pi and Arduino Stories
- 4 more stories for now
- Netgate Announces to Stop Offering pfSense Home+Lab
- Netgate discontinues the pfSense Home+Lab offering due to unauthorized redistribution. Dive into the reasons and repercussions
- today's leftovers
- Red Hat, Ubuntu, and more
- Programming Leftovers
- R, Rust and more
- Nimo Planet completes spatial computing system for hybrid work
- The solution is built on the foundation of Android Open Source Project (AOSP) and Linux, Nimo OS is based on the Android ecosystem
- Security Leftovers
- Many of stories and CISA lists
- Open Hardware: Pimoroni, Raspberry Pi, Retro, and 3-D Printing
- 4 articles
- Canoeboot 20231026 released!
- This new release, Canoeboot 20231026, released today 26 October 2023, is based on the Libreboot 20231021 release
- today's howtos
- many howtos from this week
- Audiocasts/Shows: The Linux Link Tech Show, Nextcloud, Fediverse, and Many Videos
- Audio and video
- AlmaLinux 9.3 Beta, SCALE 23.10 Release
- Br OS 23.10 also
- FreeBSD 14.0-RC3 Now Available
- The third RC build of the 14.0-RELEASE release cycle is now available
- Taking Stock: The Present Condition of GNOME Web (Epiphany)
- We examine the present condition of GNOME Web (Epiphany) in this 2023 status update article with its accessibility, privacy features, and compatibility with modern web standards. Is this open-source gem poised to challenge Chrome and Firefox? Let's find out.
- Dave McKay's Latest HowTos
- half a dozen this past week
- Developing Nations or B.R.I.C.S. Has a Thirst for Knowledge About GNU/Linux and BSDs
- Demand or a "growing thirst" for news about Free software seems not to come from Western nations as much as "developing" (poor) nations
- Security Leftovers
- half a dozen more stories
- Linux on Scratch Is Proven Possible, Thanks to This Clever RISC-V Emulator Project
- Running a Scratch port of Charles Lohr's RISC-V emulator, this clever project achieves the seemingly impossible.
- Android Leftovers
- These Are the Best Android Apps for 2023
- Programming Leftovers
- Java, Python, and more
- today's howtos
- 3 howtos only for now
- A new accessibility architecture for modern free desktops
- My name is Matt Campbell, and I’m delighted to announce that I’m joining the GNOME accessibility team to develop a new accessibility architecture
- Software: Tor Browser, Kafka vs RabbitMQ, and More
- updated and new pages
- Microsoft and Security Issues
- Windows TCO etc.
- Open Hardware: Raspberry Pi 5, SparkFun, and More
- Miniature computing
- Open source vs 'sort of' open source is as old as software
- Then there are programs that started as open source, but their owners and licenses shifted the rules over time so that many people no longer even know that they were ever open source
- Red Hat's Latest Corporate Puff Pieces
- No community angle at all, just business sadly
- Fedora Linux 39 Release Delayed Due to Last-Minute Bugs
- Due to some last-minute bugs, Fedora 39, slated for release on October 24, is postponed with a new release date of October 31
- The 6 Best System Monitor Apps for Linux
- Want a system monitor app that will help you efficiently manage resources on your Linux PC? Here are some of the best options
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 gains upstream Linux support
- Linaro has announced upstream Linux support for the newly released Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 mobile platform also codenamed SM8650
- Linux Mint 21.3 to Ship with Cinnamon 6.0 and Experimental Wayland Support
- Linux Mint 21.3 will be the first release of Linux Mint to ship with an experimental Wayland session for its Cinnamon flavor.
- These past 2 weeks in KDE: Wayland color management, the desktop cube returns, and optional shadows in Spectacle
- I challenge anyone to read this week’s (well, these past two weeks’) report and not find something they’ve been wanting for a long time
- Coin-sized Linux Micro development board with Rockchip RV1103
- The Luckfox Pico Mini is a low-cost Linux micro development board equipped with a Rockchip RV1103
- Thunderbird for Android / K-9 Mail: September 2023 Progress Report
- Welcome back to your monthly K-9 Mail update! The previous month ended with Mozilla’s All-Hands event in Montreal, Canada
- Ready to play Mageia for gamers and creators
- Mageia offers an improved experience for gamers, digital content creators, video editing and all multimedia
- Games: Valheim, ARK: Survival Ascended, Steam Scream: The Reveng, Blacksad: Under the Skin
- Latest 4 articles from Liam Dawe
- Software Leftovers
- eza, Project Management Software, and more
- today's leftovers
- LF and more
- Programming Leftovers
- GNOME and more
- Security Leftovers
- Lots of stories today
- Fedora Family / IBM Leftovers
- Some Red Hat stuff
- Audiocasts/Shows: Linux in the Ham Shack and Fairphone 4
- 2 new ones
- The Latest Microsoft Layoffs and Ship-Jumping
- 3 articles for now
- today's howtos
- many howtos from today and yesterday
- Open Hardware: Raspberry Pi and Arduino
- 5 new articles
- Akademy 2023 Video Coverage
- 8 new videos
- Ubuntu 24.04 LTS “Noble Numbat” Is Slated for Release on April 25th, 2024
- Canonical unveiled today the codename of the next Ubuntu version, Ubuntu 24.04 LTS, as the “Noble Numbat”, which is slated for release next year on April 25th.
- Apache, Plasma, firewalld updates in Tumbleweed
- This week saw a major transition in openSUSE Tumbleweed for YaST as it moved to a new major version
- Today in Techrights
- one day's articles
- Microsoft Will be Presumed Dead When Windows Has Market Share Under 1%
- The "clown computing" business is just accounting fraud and chatbots are a money sink (massive losses)
- Android Leftovers
- New Google Leak Reveals Powerful Google Photos Feature For Android
- GNU/Linux in Morocco: Free/Libre Operating System Estimated to Run on 3% of Laptops and Desktops (3 Times More Than Just Two Years Ago)
- You'd think the media already discussed such things... but no
- Bye bye Fedora - Hello NixOS
- Sorry Fedora community, you have served me well over 2 decades. It's time to move on and explore new possibilities
- The Truth Will Liberate Computer Users
- Stating the truth is forbidden at Microsoft; it's bad for profits
- Microsoft Called It a "Linux Infestation" (They View GNU/Linux as a Parasite to be Killed)
- We've come under attacks from Microsoft-connected and Windows-linked people
- Free, Libre, and Open Source Software and Openwashing
- Leftovers regarding FOSS and fake PR efforts
- GNU/Linux Applications: System Monitoring Tools, Geany, and More
- 5 stories
- Graphics: Mesa 23.3.0 RC1, Mike Blumenkrantz's Work, and AMDVLK Deprecation
- linux graphics news
- Red Hat and IBM Leftovers
- corporate stuff only
- Programming Leftovers
- many picks from the past day or so
- Microsoft Antitrust Violations or Flirtations
- 3 items from the news
- KDE Frameworks 5.111 Is Out and KDE Plasma 6 Now Has a Release Schedule
- With a bit of delay, the KDE Project released KDE Frameworks 5.111 as the latest version of this collection of more than 80 add-on libraries to Qt that provide commonly needed functionality for the KDE Plasma desktop environment and KDE software.
- Events: Latin America LibreOffice Conference, LibrePlanet, FOSDEM PGDay, and More
- 4 new ones
- New SUSE Articles on Buzzwords
- 3 new ones
- today's howtos
- morning howtos
- Microsoft Infiltrates Ubuntu
- The usual from Microsoft
- The AI in a Box is a Rockchip-powered offline and open-source LLM device
- Moreover, all the code is made available under an open-source license, including their library for optimized transformer inference on the RockChip NPU
- Devices and Boards: MontaVista, ROS, Automobiles, RISC-V, ESP32
- Embedded and chips
- Security Leftovers
- Bugs, flaws, fixes, and more
- BSD Now and FreeBSD workstation story
- Some BSD news
- Games: Squadron 42, HOT WHEELS UNLEASHED 2 - Turbocharged, Farlight 84, Victoria 3: Colossus of the South, and More
- Half a dozen articles by Liam Dawe
- Mozilla: Buzzwords Rather Than Substance, Performance, and Servo
- Some Mozilla stuff
- Ubuntu 24.04 LTS Development Starts, Code Name Announced
- Learn about the new code name of the upcoming Ubuntu 24.04 LTS release with a timeline, tentative new features and more.
- today's howtos
- many howtos for this morning
- Android Leftovers
- I just tried Android 14's AI wallpaper generator — and it looks like the future
- Raspberry Pi CM4-based industrial panel PC adds 4G LTE, RS232 and RS485, M.2 NVMe SSD
- EDATEC ED-HMI2120-101C is a Raspberry Pi CM4-based industrial panel PC
- Linux Mint Enables Testing Repo and Plans for Wayland
- Learn about the new unstable repository, Hypnotix upgrades, and Linux Mint's plans for Wayland support.