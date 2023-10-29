Tux Machines

New Release: Tor Browser 13.0.2 (Android)

This release is identical to our 13.0.1 release, but fixes an issue with the Android apk version-code which collided with our 13.0 releases. This colliding version code prevented us from publishing to Google Play, so we have built 13.0.2 with an empty commit in order to generate a new non-colliding version code.

How To Merge MKV Videos Made Easy

This simple tutorial will help you join separate MKV video files into one my using mkvtoolnix command from the MKVToolNix software package. We use this in real life for merging separate sessions of our online course recordings and it is fast. However, this tutorial only discuss the merging and for converting into another format we recommend you to use FFmpeg. Now let's do it!

How To Install Mageia 9 GNU/Linux with Dualboot, UEFI and External Drive Methods

This tutorial will help you setup Mageia 9 GNU/Linux (released 2023) on your computer or laptop with method choices including dualboot, UEFI with Windows or macOS and external disk drive. We will begin with requirements first and finish in eigth steps in under one hour. We wish you good luck. Now let's start it!

DietPi October 2023 news

Coin-sized Linux Micro development board with Rockchip RV1103

The AI in a Box is a Rockchip-powered offline and open-source LLM device

Review of RaZberry 7 Pro Z-Wave Raspberry Pi HAT and Z-Uno2 Z-Wave board

Z-Wave.Me has sent us a couple of Smart Home devices based on Z-Wave technology for review, namely the RaZberry 7 Pro Raspberry Pi HAT and the Z-Uno2 board. The Swiss company has primarily developed Z-Wave products for years and is a member of the Z-Wave Alliance. For those who are concerned about the issues of signal interference in the 2.4GHz range (WiFi, Zigbee, Bluetooth, and Thread), Z-Wave technology is an excellent choice because it operates on a less congested frequency range of 800-900MHz and the technology has been around for more than 20 years, resulting in a wide variety of Z-Wave devices available in the market, and they can work well together across different brands due to a proper certification process which is another advantage when compared to other protocols.

From AI-generated wallpapers to flashing notifications: The new Android 14 features you didn't know about
Did India copy Android-compatible GrapheneOS in building its ‘indigenous’ operating system?
The Best Wallpaper Changer Extension for Ubuntu
Crunch – lossy PNG image file optimization
Weekly GNU-like Mobile Linux Update (42/2023): A Sailfish Community Update and upstream Ubuntu Touch builds for PinePhone
Also: A Ubuntu Touch Q&A, new Manjaro builds for PinePhone (Pro), Lomiri running on Mir 2 on postmarketOS, a timeline for Plasma 6, rustup packagaed in Debian and more!
Netgate Announces to Stop Offering pfSense Home+Lab
Netgate discontinues the pfSense Home+Lab offering due to unauthorized redistribution. Dive into the reasons and repercussions
Nimo Planet completes spatial computing system for hybrid work
The solution is built on the foundation of Android Open Source Project (AOSP) and Linux, Nimo OS is based on the Android ecosystem
Canoeboot 20231026 released!
This new release, Canoeboot 20231026, released today 26 October 2023, is based on the Libreboot 20231021 release
FreeBSD 14.0-RC3 Now Available
The third RC build of the 14.0-RELEASE release cycle is now available
Taking Stock: The Present Condition of GNOME Web (Epiphany)
We examine the present condition of GNOME Web (Epiphany) in this 2023 status update article with its accessibility, privacy features, and compatibility with modern web standards. Is this open-source gem poised to challenge Chrome and Firefox? Let's find out.
Developing Nations or B.R.I.C.S. Has a Thirst for Knowledge About GNU/Linux and BSDs
Demand or a "growing thirst" for news about Free software seems not to come from Western nations as much as "developing" (poor) nations
Linux on Scratch Is Proven Possible, Thanks to This Clever RISC-V Emulator Project
Running a Scratch port of Charles Lohr's RISC-V emulator, this clever project achieves the seemingly impossible.
These Are the Best Android Apps for 2023
A new accessibility architecture for modern free desktops
My name is Matt Campbell, and I’m delighted to announce that I’m joining the GNOME accessibility team to develop a new accessibility architecture
Open source vs 'sort of' open source is as old as software
Then there are programs that started as open source, but their owners and licenses shifted the rules over time so that many people no longer even know that they were ever open source
Fedora Linux 39 Release Delayed Due to Last-Minute Bugs
Due to some last-minute bugs, Fedora 39, slated for release on October 24, is postponed with a new release date of October 31
The 6 Best System Monitor Apps for Linux
Want a system monitor app that will help you efficiently manage resources on your Linux PC? Here are some of the best options
Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 gains upstream Linux support
Linaro has announced upstream Linux support for the newly released Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 mobile platform also codenamed SM8650
Linux Mint 21.3 to Ship with Cinnamon 6.0 and Experimental Wayland Support
Linux Mint 21.3 will be the first release of Linux Mint to ship with an experimental Wayland session for its Cinnamon flavor.
These past 2 weeks in KDE: Wayland color management, the desktop cube returns, and optional shadows in Spectacle
I challenge anyone to read this week’s (well, these past two weeks’) report and not find something they’ve been wanting for a long time
Coin-sized Linux Micro development board with Rockchip RV1103
The Luckfox Pico Mini is a low-cost Linux micro development board equipped with a Rockchip RV1103
Thunderbird for Android / K-9 Mail: September 2023 Progress Report
Welcome back to your monthly K-9 Mail update! The previous month ended with Mozilla’s All-Hands event in Montreal, Canada
Ready to play Mageia for gamers and creators
Mageia offers an improved experience for gamers, digital content creators, video editing and all multimedia
Ubuntu 24.04 LTS “Noble Numbat” Is Slated for Release on April 25th, 2024
Canonical unveiled today the codename of the next Ubuntu version, Ubuntu 24.04 LTS, as the “Noble Numbat”, which is slated for release next year on April 25th.
Apache, Plasma, firewalld updates in Tumbleweed
This week saw a major transition in openSUSE Tumbleweed for YaST as it moved to a new major version
Microsoft Will be Presumed Dead When Windows Has Market Share Under 1%
The "clown computing" business is just accounting fraud and chatbots are a money sink (massive losses)
New Google Leak Reveals Powerful Google Photos Feature For Android
GNU/Linux in Morocco: Free/Libre Operating System Estimated to Run on 3% of Laptops and Desktops (3 Times More Than Just Two Years Ago)
You'd think the media already discussed such things... but no
Bye bye Fedora - Hello NixOS
Sorry Fedora community, you have served me well over 2 decades. It's time to move on and explore new possibilities
The Truth Will Liberate Computer Users
Stating the truth is forbidden at Microsoft; it's bad for profits
Microsoft Called It a "Linux Infestation" (They View GNU/Linux as a Parasite to be Killed)
We've come under attacks from Microsoft-connected and Windows-linked people
KDE Frameworks 5.111 Is Out and KDE Plasma 6 Now Has a Release Schedule
With a bit of delay, the KDE Project released KDE Frameworks 5.111 as the latest version of this collection of more than 80 add-on libraries to Qt that provide commonly needed functionality for the KDE Plasma desktop environment and KDE software.
The AI in a Box is a Rockchip-powered offline and open-source LLM device
Moreover, all the code is made available under an open-source license, including their library for optimized transformer inference on the RockChip NPU
Ubuntu 24.04 LTS Development Starts, Code Name Announced
Learn about the new code name of the upcoming Ubuntu 24.04 LTS release with a timeline, tentative new features and more.
I just tried Android 14's AI wallpaper generator — and it looks like the future
Raspberry Pi CM4-based industrial panel PC adds 4G LTE, RS232 and RS485, M.2 NVMe SSD
EDATEC ED-HMI2120-101C is a Raspberry Pi CM4-based industrial panel PC
Linux Mint Enables Testing Repo and Plans for Wayland
Learn about the new unstable repository, Hypnotix upgrades, and Linux Mint's plans for Wayland support.