Did India copy Android-compatible GrapheneOS in building its ‘indigenous’ operating system?
Security experts said doubts over the originality and security of the project could be resolved with more transparency.
Do you waddle the waddle?
This release is identical to our 13.0.1 release, but fixes an issue with the Android apk version-code which collided with our 13.0 releases. This colliding version code prevented us from publishing to Google Play, so we have built 13.0.2 with an empty commit in order to generate a new non-colliding version code.
This simple tutorial will help you join separate MKV video files into one my using mkvtoolnix command from the MKVToolNix software package. We use this in real life for merging separate sessions of our online course recordings and it is fast. However, this tutorial only discuss the merging and for converting into another format we recommend you to use FFmpeg. Now let's do it!
This tutorial will help you setup Mageia 9 GNU/Linux (released 2023) on your computer or laptop with method choices including dualboot, UEFI with Windows or macOS and external disk drive. We will begin with requirements first and finish in eigth steps in under one hour. We wish you good luck. Now let's start it!
Security experts said doubts over the originality and security of the project could be resolved with more transparency.