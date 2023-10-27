Games: Squadron 42, HOT WHEELS UNLEASHED 2 - Turbocharged, Farlight 84, Victoria 3: Colossus of the South, and More
-
Squadron 42 finally 'feature complete', CIG talk up Vulkan support for Star Citizen
It's been a long road getting here but it seems we're inching closer to Cloud Imperium Games actually releasing Squadron 42, their cinematic single-player space adventure set in the Star Citizen universe. They also talked up Vulkan support with their ongoing tech work.
-
HOT WHEELS UNLEASHED 2 - Turbocharged is good fun with some issues on Steam Deck / Linux
Milestone sent over a copy of HOT WHEELS UNLEASHED 2 - Turbocharged to the GamingOnLinux Steam Curator and after blasting through various races, here's some thoughts on Steam Deck and desktop Linux compatibility.
-
Farlight 84 players reporting bans on Steam Deck / Linux
Farlight 84 is a hero-shooter battle royale from Farlight Games that currently has a Steam Deck Playable rating but it appears with the latest update, it's causing bans to happen like we saw previously with Apex Legends.
-
Paradox announce the Victoria 3: Colossus of the South expansion
Victoria 3: Colossus of the South is the next expansion for Paradox Interactive's 19th century strategy game bringing with it the young nations of South America.
-
Here's how to fix METAL GEAR SOLID 2 and 3 on Steam Deck / Linux
Update 26/10/23 15:54 UTC: Valve developer Pierre-Loup Griffais mentioned on X that Proton Hotfix was updated to help but it's still not fully solved yet without the fix in the guide below:
-
Valve released big new Steam desktop, Steam Deck and SteamVR 2.0 updates
We have a triple update from Valve with SteamVR 2.0 now out of Beta, along with Steam Deck and Steam desktop upgrades so here's all the news.